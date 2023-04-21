No Matter the SCOTUS decision Hit the Streets!

Date:

Saturday, April 22, 2023

Time:

1:00 PM - 2:30 PM

Event Type:

Protest

Organizer/Author:

Raging Grannies

Location Details:

King Plaza

250 Hamilton Ave

Palo Alto, CA

No matter the decision! No matter if the Supreme Court makes No decision on challenge to abortion pill Mifepristone...



WE rally in King Plaza

250 Hamilton Ave. Palo Alto

At 1pm on Saturday April 22



WHY PROTEST SCOTUS?



*disabled Roe v. Wade

*Clarence Thomas shenanigans

*The Supreme Court is bound and determined to ban abortion nationwide

*They will mess with our voting rights

*ICWA, the Indian Child Welfare Act, is up for their consideration...will they vote to preserve it? You can bet they won't!



Bring signs if you can however... WE HAVE SOME SIGNS AND BANNERS TO HOLD!



See you there...

Peninsula Raging Grannies (Raging Grannies Action League)





