From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
No Matter the SCOTUS decision Hit the Streets!
Date:
Saturday, April 22, 2023
Time:
1:00 PM - 2:30 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
Raging Grannies
Location Details:
King Plaza
250 Hamilton Ave
Palo Alto, CA
250 Hamilton Ave
Palo Alto, CA
No matter the decision! No matter if the Supreme Court makes No decision on challenge to abortion pill Mifepristone...
WE rally in King Plaza
250 Hamilton Ave. Palo Alto
At 1pm on Saturday April 22
WHY PROTEST SCOTUS?
*disabled Roe v. Wade
*Clarence Thomas shenanigans
*The Supreme Court is bound and determined to ban abortion nationwide
*They will mess with our voting rights
*ICWA, the Indian Child Welfare Act, is up for their consideration...will they vote to preserve it? You can bet they won't!
Bring signs if you can however... WE HAVE SOME SIGNS AND BANNERS TO HOLD!
See you there...
Peninsula Raging Grannies (Raging Grannies Action League)
WE rally in King Plaza
250 Hamilton Ave. Palo Alto
At 1pm on Saturday April 22
WHY PROTEST SCOTUS?
*disabled Roe v. Wade
*Clarence Thomas shenanigans
*The Supreme Court is bound and determined to ban abortion nationwide
*They will mess with our voting rights
*ICWA, the Indian Child Welfare Act, is up for their consideration...will they vote to preserve it? You can bet they won't!
Bring signs if you can however... WE HAVE SOME SIGNS AND BANNERS TO HOLD!
See you there...
Peninsula Raging Grannies (Raging Grannies Action League)
For more information: http://www.RagingGrannies.com
Added to the calendar on Fri, Apr 21, 2023 1:47PM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network