Central Valley
Indybay
Central Valley Health, Housing & Public Services

Sacramento: Rage Revival - More than Mifepristone March & Rally for Abortion Rights & More

sm_rage_revival_more_than_mifepristone.jpg
original image (973x863)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Saturday, April 15, 2023
Time:
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
Protest listed w/ Women's March Mobilization
Location Details:
MEET AT:
Cathedral Square, 1017 11th Street, Sacramento, CA, 95814

THEN MARCH TO:
Robert T. Matsui United States Courthouse
501 I Street, Sacramento, CA 95814
MARCH & RALLY PROTEST - Funeral Procession for Bodily Autonomy

Part of the Nationwide Mobilization Day for medication abortion rights

Saturday, April 15, 2023 at 10:00 AM - 11 AM PT

More info: https://action.womensmarch.com/events/funeral-procession-for-bodily-autonomy


On Friday April 7th, the federal judge hand-picked by anti-abortionists to ban the abortion drug mifepristone, announced his decision to end access to the medication.

This is a battle for bodily autonomy!

Each of us has intersecting identities, all of which are under assault by the fascist right wing in the U.S. and worldwide. We must collectively revive reproductive justice, LGBTQ+ justice, racial justice, disability justice, immigrant justice, justice for incarcerated cisgender and transwomen and transmen -- because the crux of these matters comes down to control over our very bodies, and therefore our lives.

Meet at Cathedral Square (11th St between Jazz Alley and K Street) then march to Robert T. Matsui United States Courthouse, where we will revive our collective rage.

Write down an idea, an issue, an event, and/or a person who keeps your flame alive, or bring an object that symbolizes the rage that will never be extinguished. When the march and subsequent rally ends, we will leave our symbolic rage in front of the federal courthouse as a message to our fascist foes: this is a rage revival.

We will win this war!

GETTING THERE & PARKING: Location is accessible via RT light rail - Cathedral Square Station (WB). Distance from starting point to destination is just over .5 (half) mile. Street parking is minimal. Parking garages nearby at 1000 K St, Capitol Garage at 10th & L.
For more information: https://action.womensmarch.com/events/fune...
Added to the calendar on Sat, Apr 8, 2023 3:37PM
