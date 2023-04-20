Protesters in Mountain View Say Abortion Pill is Safer than Viagra by Demonstrators Costume Up for Reproductive Rights

Heeding a call to action on April 15 in response to a Texas federal judge’s ruling on the abortion pill Mifepristone, about 20 people came together to demonstrate in the San Francisco Peninsula city of Mountain View.

Photos (other than top photo) by Jim Colton, ProBonoPhoto

Please credit the photographer



A U.S. District Judge's ruling on April 7 was a right wing attempt to make the sale of the abortion pill mifepristone illegal in the U.S.



On April 15, people demonstrated across the nation in response. In Mountain View a dedicated group of people, some in costumes, vigorously chanted and waved signs so as not to be missed by passing traffic along the El Camino Real.



Most attendees were members of either the Raging Grannies or peace and justice organization Mountain View Voices for Peace.



The Grannies said that some of their members worked for abortion rights before the passage of Roe v. Wade in 1973, and what they were fighting for was any kind of legal medical abortion back then. Most of their members were unfamiliar with the "abortion pill" Mifepristone before the Texas judge's ruling and laughingly said, "Well, it's kind of new to us, as it has only been around for the last twenty years!" They noted that it has been safely used and FDA approved since the year 2000, the same year their activist group was founded in the SF Bay Area.



Today, more than 50% of abortions and many miscarriages are self-managed through use of this drug. The Grannies said that they have made spoofs of the popularity of erectile dysfunction drugs every time restrictions are placed on abortions but that they did not resurrect their judge costume street theater this time because this situation is too serious to merit humor. A photo of their spoof is shared here as it was first published on this site in 2012.