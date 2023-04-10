From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Monterey: Bigger Than Roe! Protest Against Ruling to Ban Abortion Pill
Date:
Saturday, April 15, 2023
Time:
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
Women's March Monterey
Location Details:
Window on the Bay Park
717 Del Monte Avenue
Monterey, CA, 93940
Radical conservative judge Matthew Kacsmaryk ruled AGAINST mifepristone. This compromised, bigoted federal judge ruled to invalidate the FDA approval of the abortion pill mifepristone.
So on April 15, 2023, we will mobilize again to shine a spotlight on this case and expose the bad actors behind it.
We are ALL born free and equal in dignity and rights. The Supreme Court of the U.S. and the United States Congress have failed in their obligation to protect, respect, and uphold our human rights. The women's wave delivered a blow to anti-freedom politicians in the 2022 midterms, and now we are taking the fight out of D.C. and into every single state in this country.
We are in the midst of an ongoing war on women and marginalized people, waged through undemocratic means by power-hungry people who are unaccountable to the public. The good ol’ boy system must be dismantled.
The battlefields in this fight for our rights are constantly shifting. We are going wherever the fight takes us. Winning this fight requires each of us to commit to building a robust movement across race, faith, gender, class, and party. Together, we will win.
Our movement is Bigger than Roe!
For more information: https://action.womensmarch.com/events/bigg...
Added to the calendar on Mon, Apr 10, 2023 6:10PM
