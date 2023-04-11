Emergency Protest: Hands Off the Abortion Pill Now! by Ferry Building Demo

Activists in San Francisco took to the streets on April 10.

Photos by Rachel Podlishevsky ProBonoPhoto. Please credit the photographer.



After a federal judge in Texas issued a ruling that could affect women throughout the US in their ability to receive reproductive healthcare, activists in San Francisco called for an emergency rally. Several young women who happened by joined in impromptu with great enthusiasm as well. They were on their way to a Giants game when they saw the large banners and people gathered in front of the Ferry Building. The Raging Grannies gave them hugs and high fives and encouraged them to share experiences at the mic.



The Trump-appointed federal judge purposely peddled the false narrative that the agency recklessly hastened review of mifepristone, called "the abortion pill" by laypersons. In actuality, the FDA took more than four years to approve the drug and extensively examined its very minor risks. Mifepristone has been available for more than 20 years, is used widely and is safer than Tylenol according to medical experts. It is also used for miscarriage management.



The protest started at 5pm in the busy wharf side location and included vigorous chanting and impassioned speakers. After about an hour two counterprotestors made their presence known. They were no match for the dozens of reproductive rights activists who shouted at them to get out, which they soon did. About 5 police persons on bikes were on hand, mostly trying to stay out of view. There were no arrests.



