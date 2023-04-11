top
San Francisco Health, Housing & Public Services Womyn

Emergency Protest: Hands Off the Abortion Pill Now!

by Ferry Building Demo
Tue, Apr 11, 2023 11:52PM
Activists in San Francisco took to the streets on April 10.
sm_emergrptop.jpg
original image (2256x1504)
Photos by Rachel Podlishevsky ProBonoPhoto. Please credit the photographer.

After a federal judge in Texas issued a ruling that could affect women throughout the US in their ability to receive reproductive healthcare, activists in San Francisco called for an emergency rally. Several young women who happened by joined in impromptu with great enthusiasm as well. They were on their way to a Giants game when they saw the large banners and people gathered in front of the Ferry Building. The Raging Grannies gave them hugs and high fives and encouraged them to share experiences at the mic.

The Trump-appointed federal judge purposely peddled the false narrative that the agency recklessly hastened review of mifepristone, called "the abortion pill" by laypersons. In actuality, the FDA took more than four years to approve the drug and extensively examined its very minor risks. Mifepristone has been available for more than 20 years, is used widely and is safer than Tylenol according to medical experts. It is also used for miscarriage management.

The protest started at 5pm in the busy wharf side location and included vigorous chanting and impassioned speakers. After about an hour two counterprotestors made their presence known. They were no match for the dozens of reproductive rights activists who shouted at them to get out, which they soon did. About 5 police persons on bikes were on hand, mostly trying to stay out of view. There were no arrests.

§arriving with enthusiasm
by Demo at SF Ferry Building
Tue, Apr 11, 2023 11:52PM
sm_emergrpkokarrive.jpg
original image (2256x1504)
§speaker
by Demo at SF Ferry Building
Tue, Apr 11, 2023 11:52PM
sm_emergrpamy.jpg
original image (1504x2256)
§joined in on their way to Giants game
by Demo at SF Ferry Building
Tue, Apr 11, 2023 11:52PM
sm_emergrprev.jpg
original image (2256x1504)
§Excited to be there
by Demo at SF Ferry Building
Tue, Apr 11, 2023 11:52PM
sm_4wmbyrp2.jpg
original image (2020x1384)
§We Demand Reproductive Justice
by Demo at SF Ferry Building
Tue, Apr 11, 2023 11:52PM
sm_4wmrp1.jpg
original image (2256x1504)
§Message
by Demo at SF Ferry Building
Tue, Apr 11, 2023 11:52PM
sm_emergadr.jpg
original image (1504x2256)
§signs
by Demo at SF Ferry Building
Tue, Apr 11, 2023 11:52PM
sm_emergrpfrankchu.jpg
original image (2392x1781)
§Ready to speak out
by Demo at SF Ferry Building
Tue, Apr 11, 2023 11:52PM
sm_emergrpjenna.jpg
original image (1504x2256)
§more signs
by Demo at SF Ferry Building
Tue, Apr 11, 2023 11:52PM
sm_emergrpmbwanrkmore.jpg
original image (2908x2273)
§Speaker with a picket
by Demo at SF Ferry Building
Tue, Apr 11, 2023 11:52PM
sm_emergrpnrkspeaks.jpg
original image (2222x2504)
§youth and age together in action
by Demo at SF Ferry Building
Tue, Apr 11, 2023 11:52PM
sm_screen_shot_2023-04-11_at_10.16.19_pm.jpg
original image (1114x1140)
§TV interview
by Demo at SF Ferry Building
Tue, Apr 11, 2023 11:52PM
sm_screen_shot_2023-04-11_at_10.20.06_pm.jpg
original image (1400x1160)
§still on the streets
by Demo at SF Ferry Building
Tue, Apr 11, 2023 11:52PM
sm_screen_shot_2023-04-11_at_10.31.40_pm.jpg
original image (1354x1286)
§pedestrians stopped and watched...
by Demo at SF Ferry Building
Tue, Apr 11, 2023 11:52PM
sm_screen_shot_2023-04-11_at_10.22.38_pm.jpg
original image (1266x1186)
... or skirted around on bikes or by foot
§orange
by Demo at SF Ferry Building
Tue, Apr 11, 2023 11:52PM
sm_orange.jpg
original image (2326x2504)
§more orange
by Demo at SF Ferry Building
Tue, Apr 11, 2023 11:52PM
sm_girl_with_revcoms.jpg
original image (2256x1504)
§black and white
by Demo at SF Ferry Building
Tue, Apr 11, 2023 11:52PM
sm_health.jpg
original image (1504x2256)
§facing off with a couple of interlopers
by Demo at SF Ferry Building
Tue, Apr 11, 2023 11:52PM
sm_emergnrkplus.jpg
original image (2528x2131)
§Popo
by Demo at SF Ferry Building
Tue, Apr 11, 2023 11:52PM
sm_emergpopo.jpg
original image (2256x1504)
