In Shadow Docket Decision, Supreme Court Refuses to Rule on Mifepristone Ban by Dave Id

The supreme court basically punted the issue of a mifepristone ban back to the 5th circuit, issuing a stay this afternoon with little word on what they are thinking . Why that took them so many days to do remains a mystery.

I suspect they want to approve the mifepristone ban, partial or in full, and are just dodging the issue while they get their legalistic rational together for such an edict, locking in at least 5 votes, perhaps by declaring the ruling is for abortion only, so as not to set a wider precedent (as they did with Bush v Gore). Allowing any judge to overrule the FDA on anything they want would destroy the current medical, and food, system.



The court clearly wants to bring US law back to the 19th century, pre-suffrage and pre-civil rights, so why not breathe new life into the Comstock laws? But how to pull that off when they just ruled last year that abortion is a states' rights issue and without completely ignoring the concerns of pharmaceutical companies? They can even do it without the vote of conservative squish John Roberts, who probably wants the ban himself but is invested in cloaking the court in a veneer or lawfulness.



The anti-reproductive choice justices may be hoping for a cooling down period, let the idea of a nationwide mifepristone ban soak into the public consciousness a bit longer and become more normalized, hope protests fizzle, as they tried to do with the "leaked" Dobbs ruling, which many believe was done by one of the six regressive justices, or a spouse (hello, Ginni Thomas).



Maybe the supermajority on the court won't be able to reach consensus on how to pull it off and we'll luck out, this isn't the case the Supreme Court will use to issue its first nationwide abortion ban.