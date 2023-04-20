It's About More than Mifepristone by In Sacramento a Rage for Reproductive Justice

Members of the National Mobilization for Reproductive Justice organized the event "More than Mifepristone" in Sacramento on April 15th and called upon people to rage with them in protest. Mifepristone is commonly referred to as the "abortion pill".

On a day designated for national action, protesters gathered at Cathedral Square on 11th Street in California's capital city and marched to the Robert Matsui Federal Courthouse. Some came from as far as San Francisco and Sonoma to join in.



One of the main organizers said, “It takes all of us. Everyone needs these rights,” emphasizing that reproductive justice includes more than abortion care. While appalled at the extreme right wing legal move to try to get the abortion pill banned, and acting on a day of action to demonstrate reaction to that, speakers said the extremists' moves are an attack on many fronts.



With people unaffiliated with any particular group also attending, the main organizers were members of the National Mobilization. They made their demands clear calling for not just the restoration, but also the expansion of Roe v. Wade, and safe legal abortion on demand. They also called for the overturn of all state barriers to reproductive choices, and an end to forced sterilization.



Due to recent attacks from the right on trans people, the group has recently added to their demands a guarantee of gender-affirming care. All these issues and more were topics of discourse at the event.



For the list complete list of the demands see the website here.



