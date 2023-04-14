Call to Action: Protect Medication Abortion Access - Virtual Rally & Teach-In

Date:

Saturday, April 15, 2023

Time:

9:00 AM - 10:30 AM

Event Type:

Protest

Organizer/Author:

Planned Parenthood Action

Location Details:

Online protest rally & teach-in.

Join from anywhere and take action!

A federal judge in Texas just issued a ruling that could severely compromise access to medication abortion for the entire country.



We’re outraged and not backing down!



Join Planned Parenthood Federation of America’s National Volunteers for our

Protect Medication Abortion Access Action Call on Saturday, April 15 @ 9 Am - 10:30 AM PT (noon - 1:30 PM ET).



Anti-abortion rights activists and lawmakers are weaponizing the court system and state legislatures to strip people of basic health care. Join us to learn about why courts matter, the impact of this ruling, and how to mobilize our communities to protect abortion access.



ACCESS: Closed captioning will be available.