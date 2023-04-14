top
U.S. Health, Housing & Public Services

Call to Action: Protect Medication Abortion Access - Virtual Rally & Teach-In

sm_pp_april_15.jpg
original image (1080x1080)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Saturday, April 15, 2023
Time:
9:00 AM - 10:30 AM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
Planned Parenthood Action
Location Details:
Online protest rally & teach-in.
Join from anywhere and take action!
A federal judge in Texas just issued a ruling that could severely compromise access to medication abortion for the entire country.

We’re outraged and not backing down!

Join Planned Parenthood Federation of America’s National Volunteers for our
Protect Medication Abortion Access Action Call on Saturday, April 15 @ 9 Am - 10:30 AM PT (noon - 1:30 PM ET).

Anti-abortion rights activists and lawmakers are weaponizing the court system and state legislatures to strip people of basic health care. Join us to learn about why courts matter, the impact of this ruling, and how to mobilize our communities to protect abortion access.

ACCESS: Closed captioning will be available.
For more information: https://www.weareplannedparenthood.org/a/p...
Added to the calendar on Fri, Apr 14, 2023 4:37PM
