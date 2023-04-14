From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Call to Action: Protect Medication Abortion Access - Virtual Rally & Teach-In
Date:
Saturday, April 15, 2023
Time:
9:00 AM - 10:30 AM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
Planned Parenthood Action
Location Details:
Online protest rally & teach-in.
Join from anywhere and take action!
Join from anywhere and take action!
A federal judge in Texas just issued a ruling that could severely compromise access to medication abortion for the entire country.
We’re outraged and not backing down!
Join Planned Parenthood Federation of America’s National Volunteers for our
Protect Medication Abortion Access Action Call on Saturday, April 15 @ 9 Am - 10:30 AM PT (noon - 1:30 PM ET).
Anti-abortion rights activists and lawmakers are weaponizing the court system and state legislatures to strip people of basic health care. Join us to learn about why courts matter, the impact of this ruling, and how to mobilize our communities to protect abortion access.
ACCESS: Closed captioning will be available.
We’re outraged and not backing down!
Join Planned Parenthood Federation of America’s National Volunteers for our
Protect Medication Abortion Access Action Call on Saturday, April 15 @ 9 Am - 10:30 AM PT (noon - 1:30 PM ET).
Anti-abortion rights activists and lawmakers are weaponizing the court system and state legislatures to strip people of basic health care. Join us to learn about why courts matter, the impact of this ruling, and how to mobilize our communities to protect abortion access.
ACCESS: Closed captioning will be available.
For more information: https://www.weareplannedparenthood.org/a/p...
Added to the calendar on Fri, Apr 14, 2023 4:37PM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network