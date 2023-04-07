From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Protest Illegitimate Banning of the Abortion Pill
Date:
Monday, April 10, 2023
Time:
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
Rise Up Bay Area
Location Details:
Same date, time, 3 Bay Area locations:
Ferry Building, The Embarcadero, San Francisco
also:
San Pedro Square Market, 87 N San Pedro St, San Jose
Downtown Berkeley BART, 2160 Shattuck Ave, Berkeley
Late this afternoon, Friday April 7, the federal judge hand-picked by anti-abortionists to ban the abortion drug mifepristone, did so.
This decision is ILLEGITIMATE!
LEGAL ABORTION ON DEMAND & WITHOUT APOLOGY NATIONWIDE
Rise Up 4 Abortion Rights!
The San Francisco protest is being held with the support and participation of these groups: National Mobilization for Reproductive Justice-SF Chapter, Raging Grannies Action League and Revolution Club-Bay Area.
Find and join a protest in your area!
For more information: https://riseup4abortionrights.org
Added to the calendar on Fri, Apr 7, 2023 10:34PM
