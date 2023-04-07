Protest Illegitimate Banning of the Abortion Pill

Date:

Monday, April 10, 2023

Time:

5:00 PM - 7:00 PM

Event Type:

Protest

Organizer/Author:

Rise Up Bay Area

Location Details:

Same date, time, 3 Bay Area locations:

Ferry Building, The Embarcadero, San Francisco

also:

San Pedro Square Market, 87 N San Pedro St, San Jose

Downtown Berkeley BART, 2160 Shattuck Ave, Berkeley

Late this afternoon, Friday April 7, the federal judge hand-picked by anti-abortionists to ban the abortion drug mifepristone, did so.

This decision is ILLEGITIMATE!

LEGAL ABORTION ON DEMAND & WITHOUT APOLOGY NATIONWIDE

Rise Up 4 Abortion Rights!

The San Francisco protest is being held with the support and participation of these groups: National Mobilization for Reproductive Justice-SF Chapter, Raging Grannies Action League and Revolution Club-Bay Area.

Find and join a protest in your area!

