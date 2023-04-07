From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Protest the federal ban on abortion medication!
Sunday, April 09, 2023
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Protest
FRSO San Jose
San Jose City Hall
200 E Santa Clara St
San Jose, CA 95113
URGENT CALL TO ACTION - DEFEND REPRODUCTIVE RIGHTS!
Join us this Sunday, April 9th at 12pm at San Jose City Hall to protest the federal ban on Mifepristone that was just announced!
For more information: https://www.instagram.com/p/CqwtndkO0cc/?i...
Added to the calendar on Fri, Apr 7, 2023 9:22PM
