Mountain View: Protest Judicial Ban of Abortion Pill
Date:
Saturday, April 15, 2023
Time:
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
Peninsula Peace & Justice Center website
Location Details:
Intersection of El Camino Real and Castro Street
Mountain View, CA
Mountain View, CA
Come Protest the Judicial Ban of FDA-Approved Abortion Pill
Saturday, April 15, 1:00 - 3:00 PM
Corner Of El Camino Real and Castro Street, Mountain View
Sister march hosts with Women's March and supporting groups will be protesting on April 15th for reproductive freedom and against the ruling by a far-right judge trying to take away our reproductive rights.
This past Friday, April 7th, a Trump-appointed judge heeded the will of right-wing anti-abortion radicals and ruled AGAINST Food & Drug Administration approval of the abortion pill mifepristone.
We need to make it clear that we will not accept an ultra-conservative, power-hungry judge undermining our entire drug approval system without any cause — all for his own political agenda. So we’re hitting the streets.
Dig out your signs or make new ones. We'll stand on the corner to provide local visibility for our cause.
For more information: https://peaceandjustice.org/
Added to the calendar on Thu, Apr 13, 2023 12:53PM
