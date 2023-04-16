From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Song: The Abortion Pill Mifepristone-You Can't Stop It!
mp4 by Jim Colton ProBonoPhoto 1 min 41 second video
The Raging Grannies sing to the tune of We Shall Overcome. Filmed at "Hands Off the Abortion Pill" Rally in Mountain View, CA on national day of action for bodily autonomy April 15, 2023.
A judge in Texas is trying to reverse the long standing FDA approval of a drug that is safer than tylenol that is used to help with abortions. If successful, this will make abortions more difficult and more painful. Grannies are concerned that this would subject women to unnecessary suffering. It is an absurd interference of a judge in medical decision making. Besides having an abusive effect it sets a bad precedent that could impact many areas of medical care. The drug Mifepristone is also used for the management of miscarriages. The extreme right wing is exceedingly cruel.
A judge in Texas is trying to reverse the long standing FDA approval of a drug that is safer than tylenol that is used to help with abortions. If successful, this will make abortions more difficult and more painful. Grannies are concerned that this would subject women to unnecessary suffering. It is an absurd interference of a judge in medical decision making. Besides having an abusive effect it sets a bad precedent that could impact many areas of medical care. The drug Mifepristone is also used for the management of miscarriages. The extreme right wing is exceedingly cruel.
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network