Song: The Abortion Pill Mifepristone-You Can't Stop It! by Raging Grannies

mp4 by Jim Colton ProBonoPhoto 1 min 41 second video

The Raging Grannies sing to the tune of We Shall Overcome. Filmed at "Hands Off the Abortion Pill" Rally in Mountain View, CA on national day of action for bodily autonomy April 15, 2023.



A judge in Texas is trying to reverse the long standing FDA approval of a drug that is safer than tylenol that is used to help with abortions. If successful, this will make abortions more difficult and more painful. Grannies are concerned that this would subject women to unnecessary suffering. It is an absurd interference of a judge in medical decision making. Besides having an abusive effect it sets a bad precedent that could impact many areas of medical care. The drug Mifepristone is also used for the management of miscarriages. The extreme right wing is exceedingly cruel.