California Health, Housing & Public Services Womyn

Three Same Day Protests in SF Bay Area in Reaction to Ruling on Abortion Bill

by RR
Thu, Apr 13, 2023 2:00AM
Photos from actions in Berkeley and San Jose on April 10. Please credit the photographers where noted.
Top photo by Cornelia Grimes, ProBonoPhoto from Berkeley action.
sm_screen_shot_2023-04-13_at_2.01.29_am.jpg
original image (1190x904)
On April 7, Trump-appointed federal judge Matthew Kascmaryk ordered the FDA to withdraw its approval of mifepristone, a medication that is safer than Tylenol and is used in more than 50% of abortions in this country. The drug is also used for management of miscarriages.

Saying no one should sit back and wait to see what happens next, abortion rights and reproductive justice activists called for action on Monday April 10. Demos were held in three Bay Area locations, the Ferry Building in San Francisco, downtown Berkeley BART, and a march that started in San Pedro Square in San Jose

For photos from the San Francisco action see:
https://www.indybay.org/newsitems/2023/04/11/18855399.php
https://www.indybay.org/newsitems/2023/04/12/18855421.php
§Berkeley BART station
by RR
Thu, Apr 13, 2023 2:00AM
sm_davidbannerspread.jpg
original image (6010x3952)
photo by David Rowland, ProBonoPhoto
§Inviting passersby to join the demo
by RR
Thu, Apr 13, 2023 2:00AM
sm_berkcagbeard.jpg
original image (2100x1402)
Berkeley photo by Cornelia Grimes, ProBonoPhoto
§In front of Banner in Berkeley
by RR
Thu, Apr 13, 2023 2:00AM
sm_davidberkreibetter.jpg
original image (4333x4024)
photo by David Rowland, ProBonoPhoto
§Passing by
by RR
Thu, Apr 13, 2023 2:00AM
sm_berkcagwheelchair.jpg
original image (2100x1402)
Berkeley photo by Cornelia Grimes, ProBonoPhoto
§Banners in Berkeley
by RR
Thu, Apr 13, 2023 2:00AM
sm_davidberk_banner1.jpg
original image (5970x3909)
photo by David Rowland, ProBonoPhoto
§Bullhorn messaging
by RR
Thu, Apr 13, 2023 2:00AM
sm_berkcagkokhanasu.jpg
original image (2100x1402)
Berkeley photo by Cornelia Grimes, ProBonoPhoto
§Green bandanas
by RR
Thu, Apr 13, 2023 2:00AM
sm_berkcaglit.jpg
original image (2100x1402)
Berkeley photo by Cornelia Grimes, ProBonoPhoto
§San Jose photo courtesy of the organizer
by RR
Thu, Apr 13, 2023 2:00AM
sm_image-1.jpg
original image (1200x1600)
The San Jose action that started in San Pedro Square ended in front of the architecturally interesting City Hall
