Photos from actions in Berkeley and San Jose on April 10. Please credit the photographers where noted.

Top photo by Cornelia Grimes, ProBonoPhoto from Berkeley action.

On April 7, Trump-appointed federal judge Matthew Kascmaryk ordered the FDA to withdraw its approval of mifepristone, a medication that is safer than Tylenol and is used in more than 50% of abortions in this country. The drug is also used for management of miscarriages.Saying no one should sit back and wait to see what happens next, abortion rights and reproductive justice activists called for action on Monday April 10. Demos were held in three Bay Area locations, the Ferry Building in San Francisco, downtown Berkeley BART, and a march that started in San Pedro Square in San JoseFor photos from the San Francisco action see: