Half Moon Bay: #AbortionRights Rally - We Won't Go Back!

Date:

Saturday, April 15, 2023

Time:

10:00 AM - 12:00 PM

Event Type:

Protest

Organizer/Author:

Women's March moblization website

Location Details:

Intersection of Hwy 92 and Main Street

Half Moon Bay, CA

Anti-abortion activists used the courts to overturn Roe, and now they've come for

medication abortions. A compromised, bigoted federal judge has now ruled to invalidate

the FDA approval of the abortion pill mifepristone.



Anti-abortion activists are hoping to use the good ol’ boys network to keep taking away even more of our rights — we’re going to fight back. So on April 15, 2023, we will mobilize in Half Moon Bay, CA, to shine a spotlight on this case and expose the bad actors behind it.



We are ALL born free and equal in dignity and rights. The Supreme Court of the U.S. and the United States Congress have failed in their obligation to protect, respect, and uphold our human rights. The women's wave delivered a blow to anti-freedom politicians in the 2022 midterms, and now we are taking the fight out of D.C. and into every single state in this country.



We are in the midst of an ongoing war on women and marginalized people, waged through undemocratic means by power-hungry people who are unaccountable to the public. The good ol’ boy system must be dismantled.



The battlefields in this fight for our rights are constantly shifting. We are going wherever the fight takes us. Winning this fight requires each of us to commit to building a robust movement across race, faith, gender, class, and party. Together, we will win.



Our movement is "Bigger than Roe" and we "Won't Go Back".



This protest is part of the Nationwide Day of Action for abortion pill access and reproductive justice. The ruling against mifepristone may have come from Texas, but this mobilization is NATIONWIDE!

