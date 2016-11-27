|
More
$31.00 donated in past month
IMC Network
|
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Sun Nov 27 2016 (Updated 12/01/16)Standing Rock Solidarity in Northern California
Sun Nov 27 2016 (Updated 12/01/16)Nationwide Solidarity as Police Escalate Violence Against Water Protectors
The Standing Rock Sioux Nation called for indigenous nations and others to stand in solidarity as they fight to prevent continued construction of the Dakota Access Pipeline in their ancestral lands, especially near the Missouri River. Since April, indigenous Water Protectors have maintained a camp for cultural preservation and spiritual resistance. The demonstration attracted international attention after historic and sacred sites were bulldozed in September. Thousands have protested the corporate abuse of the land and the environmental dangers of the pipeline in North Dakota and across the country.
Courts have issued injunctions but overall have not been sympathetic to the cause of the Standing Rock Sioux Nation. Since federal agencies blocked construction under the Missouri River in early September, police have greatly increased the violence unleashed against the Water Protectors. Hundreds of demonstrators have been arrested and injured by police weaponry including projectiles, tear gas, and water canons used in below freezing temperatures. Now, federal authorities are threatening to close the NoDAPL camp by December 5, but protesters promise continued resistance.
Solidarity Actions: Standing Rock #NoDAPL March on Washington (11/27) | Demand CitiBank Stop Funding the DAPL (11/25) | Fresno: Standing Rock Sioux Support Protest (11/17) | Over 500 people in Sacramento stand in solidarity with Standing Rock Sioux (11/15) | Santa Cruz Stands With Standing Rock (11/15) | #NoDAPL Day of Action In solidarity With Standing Rock Santa Cruz, Ca (11/15) | Mountain View: No Dakota Pipeline & Trump Protest (11/15) | Photos from Dakota Pipeline Protest in San Francisco (11/15) | Thousands United Nationally to Stop Dakota Access Pipeline (11/15) | San Francisco: Bay Area Stands with Standing Rock: March on Army Corps of Engineers (11/15) | NoDAPL National Call to Action at UCSC (11/15) | Peninsula: Activists Protest at Banks in Solidarity with Standing Rock (11/3) | Berkeley: Solidarity March w Standing Rock: Bay Area Against the Black Snake (11/4) | Sacramento Area Activists Hold Protest in Solidarity with Standing Rock (10/24) | Davis City Council Passes Resolution Backing Standing Rock | KPFA Solidarity With Amy Goodman & Journalists At Standing Rock Sioux Tribe In N. Dakota (10/18) | Berkeley: Rally/Action To Support Amy Goodman and other courageous journalists At Standing Rock (10/18) | Indigenous People's Day: Zachary Runningwolf's statement from Santa Rita Jail | 2016 Indigenous Peoples’ Day Sunrise Gathering | Alcatraz Island (10/10) | No DAPL Call for Support! Help Luta today! | We Stand with Standing Rock (9/18) | Mni Wiconi/Water Is Life, Food Not Bombs, Come-Unity Gathering | Standing Rock Sioux Tribe Responds to Oil Pipeline Builders | Santa Cruz Residents Rally to Stop the Dakota Access Pipeline | Pennsylvanians: No Tax Dollars for Dakota Access Pipeline | National day of action against the Dakota Access Pipeline (9/13) | Santa Cruz Stop the Dakota Access Pipeline | Sacramento Area Residents Hold Protest Against Dakota Access Pipeline Outside Citibank | Santa Cruz Solidarity with Standing Rock Water Protectors to Oppose Dakota Oil Pipeline
Statements of Solidarity: Thanksgiving Decorations for the Manhattan Bridge | New Orleans Stands with Standing Rock | ACLU of Northern Californin Stands with Standing Rock | Solidarity with Standing Rock from New Orleans | CFA Stands in Solidarity with the Standing Rock Protestors | Two Spirit Society of Indian Canyon stands with Standing Rock Sioux Tribe and Sacred Stone Camp | Karuk Tribe Stands in Support of the Standing Rock Sioux Nation | Stanford American Indian Organization Letter of Solidarity with the Standing Rock Lakota and Dakota Peoples
Reports from Standing Rock: Army Corp Closes Public Access to Oceti Sakowin Camp on Dec. 5th | Oceti Sakowin Camp Calls for Immediate Federal Protection for Peaceful Occupation of 1851 Treaty Land | Standing Rock Elder Protector Speaks at a March Against DAPL in North Dakota | Woman severely injured when concussion grenade thrown by police at Standing Rock explodes on her arm | Army Corp Closes Public Access to Oceti Sakowin Camp on Dec. 5th | Tribes call on President Obama to deny easement, investigate pipeline safety and protect tribal sovereignty | Police Attack Unarmed Standing Rock Water Protectors in Freezing Temperatures with Water Cannons and Other Weapons in 5-Hour Standoff | Militarized Police Endanger Lives of Standing Rock Water Protectors With Water Cannon Attack in Freezing Overnight Conditions | Native-led Copwatch forms at Standing Rock | Excessive Force by Police Injures 300 Water Protectors at Standing Rock | Energy Transfer Partners lawsuit reveals desperation to finish troubled DAPL project | U.S. Army Corp of Engineers delays DAPL easement and calls for further environmental review | U.S. Army Corp of Engineers delays DAPL easement and calls for further environmental review | Police Must Respect the Right to Peaceful Protest After Army Announces Delay of Dakota Pipeline Construction | Pipeline Expert: Government Underestimated Risk of an Oil Spill from Dakota Access Pipeline | Registered Nurse Response Network Sends Nurse Volunteers on Second Deployment to Standing Rock | Standing Rock Water Protectors Report Escalating Surveillance, Civil Rights and Privacy Violations | ACLU Urges Justice Department to Investigate Militarized Response at Standing Rock Protest | Violent police attack on anti-oil pipeline protest in North Dakota | Nurses Condemn Attacks on Water Protectors Opposing the Dakota Access Pipeline Project | Amnesty International USA to Monitor North Dakota Pipeline Protests | Police from 5 States Escalate Violence, Shoot Horses to Clear 1851 Treaty Camp | Standing Rock Sioux Tribe responds to today's law enforcement escalation | 141 Water Protectors Arrested as Police Escalate Violent Militarized Response | BRAVE Environmental Lawyer Explains Standing Rock Legal Issues | ACLU of North Dakota Files Open Record Requests Regarding Policing Practices at Site of DAPL Protests | Journalist Amy Goodman to Turn Herself in to North Dakota Authorities | Law Enforcement Arrest 29 Water Protectors on Indigenous Peoples’ Day, Continue to Target Journalists Covering DAPL | The Surveillance State Descends on the Dakota Access Pipeline Spirit Camp | Registered Nurse Response Network Sends Nurse Volunteers to Assist With First Aid at Standing Rock | IEN responds to U.S. Court of Appeals Injunction Denial to Halt DAPL Construction within 20 Miles of Missouri River | Standing Rock Sioux Tribe will continue fight against pipeline despite court setback | Standing Rock Sioux Chairman's Statement Following U.S. Court of Appeals Hearing | Dakota Access Pipeline and the Future of American Labor | Water Protectors Across Midwest Continue to Stop Active Construction of Dakota Access Pipeline | Company Behind Controversial Dakota Access Pipeline Has Record of Spills, Property Damage | Federal Judge Dissolves DAPL's Injunction Against Water Protectors | North Dakota’s Governor Declared a State of Emergency to Deal With Peaceful Oil Pipeline Protesters | Riot Police Begin Mass-Arrests at Dakota Access Pipeline, FB Censors Video | Call in the National Guard to Protect Against Native American People in North Dakota?
Related Features: Three Federal Agencies Block Dakota Access Pipeline | Protection of Sacred Sites Leads to Clash with Dakota Access Pipeline Security | No Dakota Access Pipeline
12/20/16 Santa Cruz County Ranked Second for Agricultural Pesticide Illnesses in 2014 Front Page | Environment & Forest Defense | Health, Housing, and Public Services | Central Valley | California | Government & Elections | Santa Cruz Indymedia12/19/16 Civil Rights Groups Sue Caltrans to Stop Illegal Raids Against California’s Homeless Front Page | Police State and Prisons | Health, Housing, and Public Services | San Francisco | East Bay | California | Government & Elections12/18/16 Hundreds March, Rally, Demand $15 and a Union at the San Francisco Airport Front Page | Labor & Workers | San Francisco | U.S.12/18/16 Senator Boxer Calls Corporate Agribusiness Rider to Water Bill a "Devastating Maneuver" Front Page | Environment & Forest Defense | Central Valley | California | U.S. | Government & Elections12/18/16 #DisruptJ20: Nationwide and Bay Area Call-outs for General Strike Against Trump Front Page | Global Justice and Anti-Capitalism | San Francisco | South Bay | East Bay | U.S. | Government & Elections12/16/16 Oil Company with History of Spills Seeking Exemption to Safe Drinking Water Act Front Page | Environment & Forest Defense | Health, Housing, and Public Services | East Bay12/15/16 Solidarity with Korean General Workers Strike Against President Park Geun-hye Front Page | Labor & Workers | Education & Student Activism | San Francisco | International12/15/16 Delta Tunnel Opponents Vow to Continue the Fight Against Project's Threat to Environment Front Page | Environment & Forest Defense | Central Valley | California | Government & Elections12/15/16 San Francisco Japanese Americans Protest Growing Wave of Racism, Homophobia, Xenophobia Front Page | Racial Justice | Labor & Workers | LGBTI / Queer | San Francisco | U.S. | Immigrant Rights12/14/16 Autonomous Cultural Center in Mexico City Seeks Global Support Front Page | Police State and Prisons | Health, Housing, and Public Services | Global Justice and Anti-Capitalism | International | Americas12/10/16 Kern County Supervisors Green-light Sprawling 8,000-acre Grapevine Development Front Page | Environment & Forest Defense | Central Valley | California | Animal LiberationRelated Categories: Central Valley | East Bay | Peninsula | San Francisco | Santa Cruz Indymedia | U.S. | Environment & Forest Defense | Global Justice and Anti-Capitalism | Government & Elections | Police State and Prisons | Racial Justice | Front Page
Santa Cruz County has second most agricultural pesticide illnesses in the state (1 comment) Monday Dec 19th 10:31 AM
President Obama Signs Water Bill With Big Ag 'Poison Pill' Rider Sunday Dec 18th 8:54 AM
Stir it Up radio show in Fresno with Reza Nekumanesh and Hannah Brandt (1 comment) Thursday Dec 15th 8:50 AM
Reclamation will increase American River releases to 35,000 cfs Wednesday Dec 14th 7:19 PM
New EPA Report Highlights Fracking Pollution Threat to California's Water Wednesday Dec 14th 11:26 AM
Kern County Approves Sprawling 8,000-acre Grapevine Development (3 comments) Thursday Dec 8th 6:38 PM
Preparations for the Golden Anniversary of Kwanzaa ~ Stockton, California Wednesday Dec 7th 4:08 PMMore Local News...
[ × close ]
Report: Children and the elderly at risk from "dangerous and close" fracking Saturday Oct 29th 3:29 AM
WW CA Farmworkers Getting 8 Hour Day & Attacks On Workers Comp By DIR and Governor Brown (1 comment) Wednesday Aug 31st 8:28 PM
Justice For CTC Whistleblower Kathleen Carroll-Statement At Sacramento Trial (1 comment) Tuesday Aug 9th 9:56 PM
Fired CTC Whistleblower Kathleen Carroll's Lawyer Dan Siegel On Retaliation Witnesses (1 comment) Tuesday Aug 2nd 7:55 AM
Africa Day 2016 at the California State Capitol featuring Roots Sunday Friday May 20th 4:37 AM
West Coast Fisher Denied Endangered Species Act Protection in Bow to Timber Industry Thursday Apr 14th 3:32 PM
Acidization Study Finds Oil Companies Using Dozens of Hazardous Chemicals in CA Wells Tuesday Mar 22nd 7:40 PMMore Global News...
[ × close ]
2016 California Diabetes Awareness Month ~ Victory Garden Project Saturday Nov 26th 2:04 PM
Victim of Identity Theft Tells Her Story Thursday Oct 27th 12:16 AM
USDA Unviels New 'Urban Agriculture Toolkit' for Agriculture Entrepreneurs Friday Apr 29th 10:56 PM
UC Davis spent thousands to scrub pepper-spray references from Internet Thursday Apr 14th 12:17 PM
One Person Killed In Officer-Involved Shooting In Central Fresno Wednesday Mar 23rd 8:28 PM
Central Valley Diabetes Self-Management Program celebrates National Nutrition Month Thursday Mar 17th 10:53 AM
Stockton, California and Asaba, Nigeria poised to help lead a New Era of Sister Cities Monday Mar 14th 12:07 PMOpen Newswire...
[ × close ]