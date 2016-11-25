From the Open-Publishing Calendar From the Open-Publishing Newswire Indybay Feature Related Categories: U.S. | Environment & Forest Defense | Global Justice and Anti-Capitalism | Racial Justice Standing Rock Elder Protector Speaks at a March Against DAPL in North Dakota by paz

Friday Nov 25th, 2016 9:48 AM Standing Rock Elder Protector Speaks at a March Against DAPL in North Dakota Demand justice for the people of standing rock, and remember the true history of the peoples of Americas. Listen now: <audio preload="none" src="https://www.indybay.org/uploads/2016/11/25/speechelder.mp3" controls="controls"></audio>

Download Audio (28.5mb) Copy the code below to embed this audio into a web page: Decolonize the mind...