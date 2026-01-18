ICE Out Of MN-Support The General Strike On the 26thRally At CA State BuildingFriday January 23, 2026 4:00 PMCalifornia State Building San Francisco350 McAllister StSan FranciscoThe fascist military occupation of Minneapolis and Minnesota is being opposed by unions and labor with a general strike on Jan 23. This occupation is aimed at crushing the working class and people of Minnesota and then expanding to other cities. Trump is preparing for martial law to stop any further elections using the Insurrection Act. The Democrats and Courts will not stop this fascist and his billionaire techno fascist cronies who are running the government.Unions in NYC and other cities are calling for rallies on the same day and we need rallies and a general strike nationally.In California, Governor Gavin Newsom is backing up ICE and says that it should not be abolished despite the murder of Renee Good and the terrorism of these goons. The murderous methods of this gestapo operation is also being expanded with the $170 billion passed in his budget. This is just the beginning.We also need to demand the withdrawal of all US troops and military abroad. These imperialist wars are financed by both the Democrats and Republicans who passed a trillion dollar budget and now Trump is preparing for more wars abroad by expanding the military budget to $1.5 trillion.WE need to unite our struggles and the way to shut down the fascist government is a mass national strike action closing the entire country. That is coming closer as this war on the working class is expanding.ICE Out Of Minnesota, California and the US-Shut It Down NOW!Support the Minnesota General StrikeLabor Party NOW!STOP The Wars Abroad Win The War At HomeInitiated byUnited Front Committee For A Labor Party UFCLP