San Francisco Immigrant Rights Labor & Workers

ICE Out of MN-Support MN Gen Strike! Shut ICE Down NOW! Join SF Support Rally

MN Unions Are Mobilizing For General Strike
original image (1080x1350)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Friday, January 23, 2026
Time:
4:00 PM - 5:30 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
UFCLP
Location Details:
California State Building
350 McAllister St.
San Francisco
ICE Out Of MN-Support The General Strike On the 26th
Rally At CA State Building
Friday January 23, 2026 4:00 PM
California State Building San Francisco
350 McAllister St
San Francisco


The fascist military occupation of Minneapolis and Minnesota is being opposed by unions and labor with a general strike on Jan 23. This occupation is aimed at crushing the working class and people of Minnesota and then expanding to other cities. Trump is preparing for martial law to stop any further elections using the Insurrection Act. The Democrats and Courts will not stop this fascist and his billionaire techno fascist cronies who are running the government.

Unions in NYC and other cities are calling for rallies on the same day and we need rallies and a general strike nationally.

In California, Governor Gavin Newsom is backing up ICE and says that it should not be abolished despite the murder of Renee Good and the terrorism of these goons. The murderous methods of this gestapo operation is also being expanded with the $170 billion passed in his budget. This is just the beginning.

We also need to demand the withdrawal of all US troops and military abroad. These imperialist wars are financed by both the Democrats and Republicans who passed a trillion dollar budget and now Trump is preparing for more wars abroad by expanding the military budget to $1.5 trillion.
WE need to unite our struggles and the way to shut down the fascist government is a mass national strike action closing the entire country. That is coming closer as this war on the working class is expanding.

ICE Out Of Minnesota, California and the US-Shut It Down NOW!
Support the Minnesota General Strike
Labor Party NOW!
STOP The Wars Abroad Win The War At Home

Initiated by
United Front Committee For A Labor Party UFCLP
http://www.ufclp.org
For more information: http://www.ufclp.org
Added to the calendar on Sun, Jan 18, 2026 10:44AM
§New York Unions Are Calling Rally To Support MN Gen Strike
by UFCLP
Sun, Jan 18, 2026 10:44AM
NYC Unions Calling Rally For MN General Strike
original image (1200x1500)
New York unions are calling a united rally for MN General strike.
http://www.ufclp.org
§CWA 7250 Rallying Against ICE Raids
by UFCLP
Sun, Jan 18, 2026 10:44AM
sm_cwa_7250_protests_ice.jpg
original image (2048x1536)
The CWA 7250 and other unions are rallying against the fascist military occupation of Minneapolis and Minnesota. We need the same action throughout the country
http://www.ufclp.org
Add Your Comments
Latest Comments
Listed below are the latest comments about this post.
These comments are submitted anonymously by website visitors.
TITLE
AUTHOR
DATE
MN AFL-CIO Supports General Strike
repost
Mon, Jan 19, 2026 3:46AM
