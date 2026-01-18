From the Open-Publishing Calendar
ICE Out of MN-Support MN Gen Strike! Shut ICE Down NOW! Join SF Support Rally
Date:
Friday, January 23, 2026
Time:
4:00 PM - 5:30 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
UFCLP
Location Details:
California State Building
350 McAllister St.
San Francisco
For more information: http://www.ufclp.org
MN AFL-CIO Supports General Strike
Mon, Jan 19, 2026 3:46AM
