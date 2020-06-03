From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Wed Jun 3 2020 (Updated 06/05/20)Uprisings Explode Across the Country After Murder of George Floyd
Bay Area George Floyd Protests Met with Police Tear Gas, Projectiles, and Curfews
Demonstrations continue around the Bay Area in the name of George Floyd, with tens of thousands taking to the streets. Protests in every corner of the Bay Area have been met with police force. Demonstrators say they won’t be stopping despite the risks posed by police attacks and the COVID-19 pandemic because racist police violence, which has long posed a dire health threat, must be countered.
Anti Police-Terror Project wrote: If you are watching what’s unfolding in Minneapolis, you may be wondering why people break social distancing guidelines to protest police violence. The Minneapolis Police Department, like police departments across the country, have a long and bloody history of the killing of Black bodies including Jamar Clark and Philando Castile. And here in the Bay Area, we are still reeling from the murder of Steven Taylor in San Leandro and the shooting of one Black person and one Chicanx by the Hayward Police Department.
The largest demonstrations have been held in the Oakland and San Francisco, but there have been protests big and small in the cities of Walnut Creek, Mountain View, Palo Alto, East Palo Alto, Menlo Park, San Carlos, and Redwood City. In the South Bay city of San Jose, police responded to demonstrations with flashbang grenades, tear gas, and crowd control projectiles. In addition to the Bay Area, there have been Central Valley protests in Bakersfield and Fresno. Thousands have protested in coastal Santa Cruz County.
Check out Indybay's calendar for upcoming events.
Oakland: Oakland Community Demands In Advance of Curfew Action | Stop The Police Murders & Repression! Fruitvale Plaza Rally After Murder Of George Lloyd | We Can't Breathe Caravan | Curfew for Alameda County Starts at 8pm | George Floyd Solidarity in the Bay Area: Representation and Power | George Floyd's Murder: Hitting the Streets of Oakland and Wanting a World Worth Fighting For |
San Francisco: Massive Mission High Student Protest and March for Black Lives Matter | Enough Is Enough! Thousands Speak Out & Rally In SF Against Murder of George Floyd | March Against Police Brutality, SF | San Franciscans Protest George Floyd Murder
East Palo Alto: Protesters March on Zuckerberg's House, Call Him Out for Donating Millions to Police
Palo Alto: Protesters in Palo Alto Masked Up and Close Together | Protesters March on Zuckerberg's House, Call Him Out for Donating Millions to Police | Gravestones in Garden for George Floyd and Others Murdered by Police Pt. I | Gravestones in Garden for George Floyd and Others Murdered by Police Pt. II
San José: City of San Jose Response to Protests
Santa Cruz: Thousands March by the Coast in Santa Cruz for George Floyd and Black Lives Matter | Santa Cruz Demands Justice for George Floyd | Black Lives Matter March in Santa Cruz
Black Lives Matter, Night March in Santa Cruz (6/4)
Monterey: Nearly 2,000 rally for black lives in Seaside, 100s take Highway 1 in Monterey
Sacramento: Emergency Fund for Tee, Shot in Head with Tear Gas Canister
Fresno: Vigil for George Floyd in Fresno
Anti Police-Terror Project wrote: If you are watching what’s unfolding in Minneapolis, you may be wondering why people break social distancing guidelines to protest police violence. The Minneapolis Police Department, like police departments across the country, have a long and bloody history of the killing of Black bodies including Jamar Clark and Philando Castile. And here in the Bay Area, we are still reeling from the murder of Steven Taylor in San Leandro and the shooting of one Black person and one Chicanx by the Hayward Police Department.
The largest demonstrations have been held in the Oakland and San Francisco, but there have been protests big and small in the cities of Walnut Creek, Mountain View, Palo Alto, East Palo Alto, Menlo Park, San Carlos, and Redwood City. In the South Bay city of San Jose, police responded to demonstrations with flashbang grenades, tear gas, and crowd control projectiles. In addition to the Bay Area, there have been Central Valley protests in Bakersfield and Fresno. Thousands have protested in coastal Santa Cruz County.
Check out Indybay's calendar for upcoming events.
Oakland: Oakland Community Demands In Advance of Curfew Action | Stop The Police Murders & Repression! Fruitvale Plaza Rally After Murder Of George Lloyd | We Can't Breathe Caravan | Curfew for Alameda County Starts at 8pm | George Floyd Solidarity in the Bay Area: Representation and Power | George Floyd's Murder: Hitting the Streets of Oakland and Wanting a World Worth Fighting For |
San Francisco: Massive Mission High Student Protest and March for Black Lives Matter | Enough Is Enough! Thousands Speak Out & Rally In SF Against Murder of George Floyd | March Against Police Brutality, SF | San Franciscans Protest George Floyd Murder
East Palo Alto: Protesters March on Zuckerberg's House, Call Him Out for Donating Millions to Police
Palo Alto: Protesters in Palo Alto Masked Up and Close Together | Protesters March on Zuckerberg's House, Call Him Out for Donating Millions to Police | Gravestones in Garden for George Floyd and Others Murdered by Police Pt. I | Gravestones in Garden for George Floyd and Others Murdered by Police Pt. II
San José: City of San Jose Response to Protests
Santa Cruz: Thousands March by the Coast in Santa Cruz for George Floyd and Black Lives Matter | Santa Cruz Demands Justice for George Floyd | Black Lives Matter March in Santa Cruz
Black Lives Matter, Night March in Santa Cruz (6/4)
Monterey: Nearly 2,000 rally for black lives in Seaside, 100s take Highway 1 in Monterey
Sacramento: Emergency Fund for Tee, Shot in Head with Tear Gas Canister
Fresno: Vigil for George Floyd in Fresno
06/03/20 Bay Area George Floyd Protests Met with Police Tear Gas, Projectiles, and Curfews Front Page | Police State & Prisons | Racial Justice | Health, Housing & Public Services | Global Justice & Anti-Capitalism | Central Valley | San Francisco | South Bay | East Bay | Peninsula | U.S. | Santa Cruz Indymedia06/02/20 Bay Area George Floyd Demonstrators Say Racism is Health Threat so Dire They Must Protest Police State & Prisons | Racial Justice | Health, Housing & Public Services | Central Valley | San Francisco | South Bay | East Bay | Peninsula | Santa Cruz Indymedia05/31/20 Anti-War Message to Sen. Feinstein and Help to San Jose Homeless Front Page | Health, Housing & Public Services | Anti-War | San Francisco | South Bay05/24/20 Stanford Health Care Imposes Wage Cuts on Frontline Workers During Pandemic Front Page | Health, Housing & Public Services | Labor & Workers | Peninsula05/23/20 Life Model Art Rally Among Protests Against Arts Campus Closure and CCSF Cuts Front Page | Education & Student Activism | San Francisco05/14/20 Protesters Demand End to "Covid-19 Death Camps" Front Page | Police State & Prisons | Racial Justice | North Bay / Marin | California | Immigrant Rights05/06/20 SFPD Wore "Thin Blue Line" Flag Masks While Responding to May Day Protests Front Page | Police State & Prisons | Racial Justice | San Francisco05/02/20 Labor and Human Rights Groups Demand Rent and Mortgage Strike, Others to "Reopen" Front Page | Health, Housing & Public Services | Labor & Workers | Global Justice & Anti-Capitalism | San Francisco | Government & Elections | Immigrant Rights05/01/20 Two Homeless Women Move into Investor-Owned San Francisco Property Front Page | Police State & Prisons | Health, Housing & Public Services | Global Justice & Anti-Capitalism | San Francisco04/26/20 No Vacancy California: Fill Hotels Not Graves Front Page | Health, Housing & Public Services | East Bay | California04/25/20 Cancel Rent, Homes For All, and a Debt Free Future Front Page | Health, Housing & Public Services | Labor & Workers | Global Justice & Anti-Capitalism | San Francisco
Related Categories: Central Valley | East Bay | Peninsula | San Francisco | Santa Cruz Indymedia | South Bay | U.S. | Global Justice & Anti-Capitalism | Health, Housing & Public Services | Police State & Prisons | Racial Justice | Front Page
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network