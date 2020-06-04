From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: Santa Cruz Indymedia | Police State & Prisons | Racial Justice
Thousands March by the Coast in Santa Cruz for George Floyd and Black Lives Matter
On June 3, thousands in Santa Cruz again took to the streets in support of Black Lives Matter and justice for George Floyd.
Marchers filled West Cliff Drive between the Dream Inn hotel and the Lighthouse, and people were still marching towards the Lighthouse an hour after the demonstration began.
Alex Darocy
Alex Darocy
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network