Thousands March by the Coast in Santa Cruz for George Floyd and Black Lives Matter alex [at] alexdarocy.com)

Thursday Jun 4th, 2020 6:24 PM by Alex Darocy

On June 3, thousands in Santa Cruz again took to the streets in support of Black Lives Matter and justice for George Floyd.

Marchers filled West Cliff Drive between the Dream Inn hotel and the Lighthouse, and people were still marching towards the Lighthouse an hour after the demonstration began.



