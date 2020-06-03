A rally was held at the Oscar Grant Plaza in Oakland on June 1 to protest the murder of George Lloyd and many many others by the police.

A community labor rally was at Oscar Grant plaza to protest the murder of George Lloyd and the continuing murders and repression in the Black and Brown community.Speakers talked about the continuing murders and cover-ups. This rally was part of a caravan through Oakland and an earlier rally at the California State Building in Oakland to protest the failure of Cal-OSHA to do physical inspections to protect workers in healthcare, the service industry and at Tesla.This was part of the Peoples strike national days of action on June 1.