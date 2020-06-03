top
East Bay
East Bay
Indybay
Indybay
Santa Cruz
Santa Cruz
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: East Bay | Police State & Prisons | Racial Justice
Stop The Police Murders & Repression! Oscar Grant Plaza Rally After Murder Of George Lloyd
by Labor Video Project
Wednesday Jun 3rd, 2020 12:43 PM
A rally was held at the Oscar Grant Plaza in Oakland on June 1 to protest the murder of George Lloyd and many many others by the police.
sm_fruitville_station_rally_6-1-20.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
Stop The Police Murders & Repression! Rally At The Oscar Grant Plaza After Murder Of George Lloyd

A community labor rally was at Oscar Grant plaza to protest the murder of George Lloyd and the continuing murders and repression in the Black and Brown community.

Speakers talked about the continuing murders and cover-ups. This rally was part of a caravan through Oakland and an earlier rally at the California State Building in Oakland to protest the failure of Cal-OSHA to do physical inspections to protect workers in healthcare, the service industry and at Tesla.

This was part of the Peoples strike national days of action on June 1.

Additional media:

Health Over Profits!" Where The Hell Is OSHA At? Oakland Speak-out For Health Safety On The Job
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9bKdXrJm4I4

Black Workers Unite Covid-19 & Black Workers Under Attack On The Front Lines In City of San Francisco
https://youtu.be/SBB3yF43Crk

Life & Death For CA Workers & The Criminal Negligence Of CA Gov Newsom With Former CA-OSHA Medical Director Dr. Larry Rose
https://youtu.be/Bi6x_93MuQM

Nurses, Covid-19, The Healthcare Crisis & Defending Public Health With NNU-CNA Pres. Deborah Burger R.N.
https://youtu.be/hmZHsfSLZ_A

COVID-19 & SF DPH SEIU 1021 Community Healthcare Centers Workers Under Attack: Safety & Health Under Threat
https://youtu.be/IkwCxhGD31c

SEIU 1021 Nurses at ZSFGH alleging understaffing leaves patients at risk
http://www.sfexaminer.com/nurses-sfgh-alleging-understaffing-leaves-patients-risk/

The Death March, Slavery, Meat Plant Workers & Covid-19
https://youtu.be/zZkwe4kkYMQ

New Orleans Sanitation Workers Strike For Justice/Human Rights & Are Replaced By Convicts
https://youtu.be/UaJE5o1-4MI

Jail Tesla Billionaire Elon Musk & Defend Health & Safety: Workers Speak Out At Tesla Fremont Plant
https://youtu.be/GBB5y5Q6cZI

Black Workers Unite Covid-19 & Black Workers Under Attack On The Front Lines In City of San Francisco
https://youtu.be/SBB3yF43Crk

Nurses, Covid-19, The Healthcare Crisis & Defending Public Health With NNU-CNA Pres. Deborah Burger R.N.
https://youtu.be/hmZHsfSLZ_A

COVID-19 & SF DPH SEIU 1021 Community Healthcare Centers Workers Under Attack: Safety & Health Under Threat
https://youtu.be/IkwCxhGD31c

SEIU 1021 Nurses at ZSFGH alleging understaffing leaves patients at risk
http://www.sfexaminer.com/nurses-sfgh-alleging-understaffing-leaves-patients-risk/

The Death March, Slavery, Meat Plant Workers & Covid-19
https://youtu.be/zZkwe4kkYMQ

New Orleans Sanitation Workers Strike For Justice/Human Rights & Are Replaced By Convicts
https://youtu.be/UaJE5o1-4MI

Washington DC ATU Local 689 Statement on Black Lives Matter-
Why did young black and brown workers, frustrated with constant injustice, not view the AFL-CIO as their natural ally with over a century of experience in the struggle for equality? Why did they not recognize that act as burning their own house?
https://www.atulocal689.org/press-releases/press-release-atu-local-689-statement-on-black-lives-matter

Labor Video Project
http://www.laborvideo.org
https://youtu.be/NU7LR4Zt5N8
§Racist Murders. Continue
by Labor Video Project
Wednesday Jun 3rd, 2020 12:43 PM
sm_fruitville_placard_6-1-20.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
A rally participant had a some of those who have been murdered by the police.
https://youtu.be/NU7LR4Zt5N8
§No State Executions By Covid-19
by Labor Video Project
Wednesday Jun 3rd, 2020 12:43 PM
sm_fruitville_station_no_state_executions_6-1-20.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
Chris Kinder of the Labor Action Committee to Free Mumia brought a sign to protest the murders of prisoners in prisoners.
https://youtu.be/NU7LR4Zt5N8
§The Police Terrorism Aimed At Father and Child
by Labor Video Project
Wednesday Jun 3rd, 2020 12:43 PM
police_aim_at_kid___father.jpg
The massive police repression and terror is aimed also aimed at a father and child. This is going on across the country.
https://youtu.be/NU7LR4Zt5N8
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

donate now

$ 458.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2020 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code