Related Categories: Santa Cruz Indymedia | Racial Justice
Nearly 2,000 rally for black lives in Seaside, 100s take Highway 1 in Monterey
by NR
Tuesday Jun 2nd, 2020 11:36 PM
Nearly 2,000 people met at a Seaside City Hall on Tuesday demanding an end to police brutality and justice for George Floyd in solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement. 20 second video of march.
sm_1afc30bd-2086-49b4-ba2c-8d0dfa8a0dfc-2445-0000014e61825299.jpeg
original image (1776x1184)
As mass mobilizations against racism have swept through cities around the United States, nearly 2,000 people met at a Seaside City Hall on Tuesday demanding an end to police brutality and justice for George Floyd in solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement.

After a midday rally at the city hall, around 1,000 people took to the streets, marched into Monterey and temporarily blocked traffic in both directions on Hwy. 1. Protesters then marched into downtown Monterey and took a knee for 10 minutes of silence in the intersection of Alvarado Street and Del Monte Avenue by the Portola Plaza.

Police presence was light throughout the day with no major confrontations with demonstrators, but a large contingent of Monterey County sheriff’s deputies with riot gear were staged a few blocks away from Seaside City Hall.
sm_9b533c5a-c1ff-4b19-b6fb-7d58d006ab9e-2445-0000014e99ee9215.jpeg
original image (1776x1184)
© 2000–2020 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
