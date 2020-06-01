Because of police brutality protests curfew for Alameda County starts at 8:00p.m. tenantsrule [at] yahoo.com)

Monday Jun 1st, 2020 7:59 PM by Lynda Carson

Emergency Alert: Today, Monday, June 1, 2020, the Alameda County Sheriff has issued a Curfew Order for the entire County beginning tonight at 8:00p.m. The curfew order requires all non-exempted persons in the County to remain indoors between the hours of 8:00p.m. and 5:00a.m.