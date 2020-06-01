From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Because of police brutality protests curfew for Alameda County starts at 8:00p.m.
By Lynda Carson - June 1, 2020
Oakland - Emergency Alert: Today, Monday, June 1, 2020, the Alameda County Sheriff has issued a Curfew Order for the entire County beginning tonight at 8:00p.m. The curfew order requires all non-exempted persons in the County to remain indoors between the hours of 8:00p.m. and 5:00a.m.
https://twitter.com/sp00kymu1der/status/1267609101682438145/photo/1
Because of the protests happening across the nation against police brutality and the death of George Floyd by killer cops, at least 40 cities have imposed curfews, and 23 states have called in the National Guard.
The impeached President Donald J. Trump and his associates are threatening to unleash U.S. troops on the American public, in an address to the American public, after Trump has repeatedly thrown fuel on the fire to stir things up, and brutalize the country at large from the White House.
Lynda Carson may be reached at tenantsrule [at] yahoo.com
