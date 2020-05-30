From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Black Lives Matter March Santa Cruz 5-30-2020
On a rainy day in Santa Cruz as I traveled through Santa Cruz, Ca. this morning. Glad to see we are not sitting still!
I was able to get a few shots as a small peaceful group for George Floyd this morning shortly before 11am. I understand that they met at the town clock and marched to Ocean St. and this is as they were marching back toward the town clock. This after marching down Pacific Ave.
