Sacramento, CA: Emergency Fund for Tee, Shot in Head with Tear Gas Canister
On May 30th, our beloved friend Tee Fansofa was shot in the head with a tear gas canister along with 7 rubber bullets; 3 to the head and 4 to the body above the waist.
DONATE: https://www.gofundme.com/f/emergency-fund-for-tee
I am heartbroken to share that while raising their voice against state-sanctioned violence they became a victim of it. Tee has always been in service of others through liberation work, social justice, and direct service of our most vulnerable communities.
I trust that we can and will support them in this difficult time.
I know we are shocked and outraged that Law Enforcement would target and shoot such a gentle soul- but these are the same powers that are claiming lives all across the country. Be it Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery, Tony McDade or George Floyd.
Tee will soon be going into surgery and we know that medical operation costs will be a huge financial burden. Their hospital stay alone is already at least $6,000 a night so far and they do not yet have insurance.
Please donate as much as you can to support our dear friend.
We will be providing you with updates as the situation develops.
And more context as they begin to heal.
Please watch this video to hear Tee's experience first-hand:
https://youtu.be/jEh_2vc3tf8
Thank you for your support.
