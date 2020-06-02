top
Central Valley
Central Valley
Indybay
Indybay
Santa Cruz
Santa Cruz
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: Central Valley | Health, Housing & Public Services | Police State & Prisons | Racial Justice
Sacramento, CA: Emergency Fund for Tee, Shot in Head with Tear Gas Canister
by Friends of Tee
Tuesday Jun 2nd, 2020 7:20 PM
On May 30th, our beloved friend Tee Fansofa was shot in the head with a tear gas canister along with 7 rubber bullets; 3 to the head and 4 to the body above the waist.
sm_support-lee.jpeg
original image (1200x800)
DONATE: https://www.gofundme.com/f/emergency-fund-for-tee

I am heartbroken to share that while raising their voice against state-sanctioned violence they became a victim of it. Tee has always been in service of others through liberation work, social justice, and direct service of our most vulnerable communities.

I trust that we can and will support them in this difficult time.

I know we are shocked and outraged that Law Enforcement would target and shoot such a gentle soul- but these are the same powers that are claiming lives all across the country. Be it Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery, Tony McDade or George Floyd.

Tee will soon be going into surgery and we know that medical operation costs will be a huge financial burden. Their hospital stay alone is already at least $6,000 a night so far and they do not yet have insurance.

Please donate as much as you can to support our dear friend.

We will be providing you with updates as the situation develops.
And more context as they begin to heal.

Please watch this video to hear Tee's experience first-hand:

https://youtu.be/jEh_2vc3tf8

Thank you for your support.
https://www.gofundme.com/f/emergency-fund-...
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

donate now

$ 308.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2020 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code