Vigil for George Floyd in Fresno
Vigil for George Floyd in Fresno May 29
A quickly organized vigil took place May 29 in Fresno following the murder of George Floyd by police in Minneapolis. People feeling upset about Floyd’s death came out to Fresno and C Streets and protested peacefully.
