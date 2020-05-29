top
Central Valley
Central Valley
Indybay
Indybay
Santa Cruz
Santa Cruz
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: Central Valley | Police State & Prisons
Vigil for George Floyd in Fresno
by Peter Maiden
Friday May 29th, 2020 7:31 PM
Vigil for George Floyd in Fresno May 29
sm_d5d_2697_web_sm.jpg
original image (1296x864)
A quickly organized vigil took place May 29 in Fresno following the murder of George Floyd by police in Minneapolis. People feeling upset about Floyd’s death came out to Fresno and C Streets and protested peacefully.
§Dary Rezvani, in foreground, and other protesters at the vigil.
by Peter Maiden
Friday May 29th, 2020 7:31 PM
sm_d5d_2688_web.jpg
original image (1296x864)
§Rev. Floyd Harris Jr. leads a chant with a megaphone.
by Peter Maiden
Friday May 29th, 2020 7:31 PM
sm_d5d_2657_web.jpg
original image (1296x864)
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

donate now

$ 113.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2020 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code