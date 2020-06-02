From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Protesters in Palo Alto Masked Up and Close Together
On May 26 protesters spurred by the murder of George Floyd wore masks of many varieties, but social distancing was difficult. When asked about the 6 feet rule, some said they hadn't noticed how close they were to fellow demonstrators. Others said racism is a dire health threat that demands protest.
Gathered together, well within 6 feet of one another, protesters angry about George Floyd's murder attended a protest at the intersection of Galvez/Embarcadero and El Camino Real at the entrance to Stanford University.
No one was quite sure who called the protest, but word spread quickly. Some said they saw a flyer on instagram. Others said they heard from friends. Almost to a one, people sported masks. DSA, Democratic Socialists of America, posted a flyer nearby urging people to donate to a bail fund for arrested demonstrators.
6 feet distance from one another was clearly difficult to maintain. When asked about the 6 feet rule, some said they hadn't noticed how close they were to fellow demonstrators. Others said racism is a dire health threat that demands protest and it was "worth the risk."
