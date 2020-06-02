Protesters in Palo Alto Masked Up and Close Together by Racism is a Dire Health Threat

Tuesday Jun 2nd, 2020 4:12 PM

Gathered together, well within 6 feet of one another, protesters angry about George Floyd's murder attended a protest at the intersection of Galvez/Embarcadero and El Camino Real at the entrance to Stanford University.



No one was quite sure who called the protest, but word spread quickly. Some said they saw a flyer on instagram. Others said they heard from friends. Almost to a one, people sported masks. DSA, Democratic Socialists of America, posted a flyer nearby urging people to donate to a bail fund for arrested demonstrators.



6 feet distance from one another was clearly difficult to maintain. When asked about the 6 feet rule, some said they hadn't noticed how close they were to fellow demonstrators. Others said racism is a dire health threat that demands protest and it was "worth the risk."