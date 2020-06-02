top
Protesters in Palo Alto Masked Up and Close Together
by Racism is a Dire Health Threat
Tuesday Jun 2nd, 2020 4:12 PM
On May 26 protesters spurred by the murder of George Floyd wore masks of many varieties, but social distancing was difficult. When asked about the 6 feet rule, some said they hadn't noticed how close they were to fellow demonstrators. Others said racism is a dire health threat that demands protest.
may26togetherjdeb.jpg
Gathered together, well within 6 feet of one another, protesters angry about George Floyd's murder attended a protest at the intersection of Galvez/Embarcadero and El Camino Real at the entrance to Stanford University.

No one was quite sure who called the protest, but word spread quickly. Some said they saw a flyer on instagram. Others said they heard from friends. Almost to a one, people sported masks. DSA, Democratic Socialists of America, posted a flyer nearby urging people to donate to a bail fund for arrested demonstrators.

6 feet distance from one another was clearly difficult to maintain. When asked about the 6 feet rule, some said they hadn't noticed how close they were to fellow demonstrators. Others said racism is a dire health threat that demands protest and it was "worth the risk."
§Demo Was Loud and there were lots of Honks from passing cars
by Racism is a Dire Health Threat
Tuesday Jun 2nd, 2020 4:12 PM
§"Get out of your Tesla and Do Something" Sign
by Racism is a Dire Health Threat
Tuesday Jun 2nd, 2020 4:12 PM
sm_may26tesla.jpg
§Stanford Sign in the Distance
by Racism is a Dire Health Threat
Tuesday Jun 2nd, 2020 4:12 PM
may26stanfordsign.jpg
§This Young Lady Made Her Own Sign
by Racism is a Dire Health Threat
Tuesday Jun 2nd, 2020 4:12 PM
sm_may26top.jpg
§Lined Up Along the El Camino
by Racism is a Dire Health Threat
Tuesday Jun 2nd, 2020 4:12 PM
may26galvez.jpg
§White Silence is Violence
by Racism is a Dire Health Threat
Tuesday Jun 2nd, 2020 4:12 PM
sm_may26whitesilence.jpg
§Side by Side
by Racism is a Dire Health Threat
Tuesday Jun 2nd, 2020 4:12 PM
may26tandc.jpg
§Protestors Were on All 4 Corners
by Racism is a Dire Health Threat
Tuesday Jun 2nd, 2020 4:12 PM
may26security.jpg
At one point demonstrators were packed tightly under the Stanford Sign seen here across the way.
