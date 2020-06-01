From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: East Bay | Labor & Workers | Police State & Prisons | Racial Justice
Oakland From Covid-19 To Cops: We Can’t Breath Caravan
Rally at the California State Building to demand that Cal-OSHA enforce the health and safety laws
Photos: Pro Bono Photo / Leon KunstenaarA couple of blocks from where young people were cleaning graffiti from downtown Oakland's buildings, a large truck, converted into a speaker's stage, prepared to lead the "We Can't Breath" Caravan
One speaker spoke of how his son was killed by police as the result of what had started as a minor encounter.
Speakers demanded that CAL-OSHA do its job of enforcing workplace safety. After a rally at the Fruitvale BART station the caravan merged with a large protest and march in Oakland.
All high resolution photos
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network