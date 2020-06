Rally at the California State Building to demand that Cal-OSHA enforce the health and safety laws

Photos: Pro Bono Photo / Leon Kunstenaar

A couple of blocks from where young people were cleaning graffiti from downtown Oakland's buildings, a large truck, converted into a speaker's stage, prepared to lead the "We Can't Breath" Caravan One speaker spoke of how his son was killed by police as the result of what had started as a minor encounter.Speakers demanded that CAL-OSHA do its job of enforcing workplace safety. After a rally at the Fruitvale BART station the caravan merged with a large protest and march in Oakland.