From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: California | Racial Justice
March Against Police Brutality, San Francisco, Video
A peaceful group of around 1,000 marched to SF City Hall and passed the megaphone for speakers.
This 3 min. video shows a clip of the crowd reaction to a disruptor, "Ignore Him!" followed by an impassioned testimonial from an African American woman about racism.
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network