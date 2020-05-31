March Against Police Brutality, San Francisco, Video by lis cox

Sunday May 31st, 2020 3:00 PM

A peaceful group of around 1,000 marched to SF City Hall and passed the megaphone for speakers.





Copy the code below to embed this movie into a web page: <video style="width: 740px;" data-aspect-ratio="1.7751479289941" preload="none" poster="https://www.indybay.org/uploads/2020/05/31/sf_protest_after_george_floyd__may_30__2020.mov_600_.png" controls><source src="https://www.indybay.org/uploads/2020/05/31/sf_protest_after_george_floyd__may_30__2020.mov_preview_.mp4" type="video/mp4" /><a class="video" href="https://www.indybay.org/uploads/2020/05/31/sf_protest_after_george_floyd__may_30__2020.mov" title="download video: sf_protest_after_george_f..."><br /><span class="video-thumbnail"><img src="https://www.indybay.org/uploads/2020/05/31/sf_protest_after_george_floyd__may_30__2020.mov_600_.png" border="0" /></span><br /></a></video>

This 3 min. video shows a clip of the crowd reaction to a disruptor, "Ignore Him!" followed by an impassioned testimonial from an African American woman about racism.