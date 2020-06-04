Tonight.
Please spread the word as this was only announced last night.
Related Categories: Santa Cruz Indymedia | Police State & Prisons | Racial Justice
|Black Lives Matter, Night March in Santa Cruz
|Thursday June 04
|8:00 PM - 8:00 PM
|Protest
|crowd of lastnights protest
|Meeting at Town Clock, N. Pacific Avenue
