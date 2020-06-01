top
South Bay
South Bay
Indybay
Indybay
Santa Cruz
Santa Cruz
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: South Bay | Police State & Prisons
City of San Jose Response to Protests
by Curfew and Court Closed
Monday Jun 1st, 2020 11:36 AM
Santa Clara County Superior Court is closed today and may continue to remain closed. The city of San Jose enacted a citywide curfew from 8:30 p.m. to 5 a.m. that went into effect on Sunday night and will be in place for seven days unless otherwise amended.
sm_screen_shot_2020-06-01_at_11.34.39_am.jpg
original image (1426x1002)
Photo of San Jose police on guard during the March for Our Lives event in 2018 by Chris Cassell, Pro Bono Photo. Please credit the photographer.

Citing "the interest of public safety" the city of San Jose, population over 1 million, established a curfew that started yesterday. The announcement followed weekend protests. On May 29 demonstrators shut down part of Highway 101 southbound near the E. Santa Clara Ave. exit for about an hour.

Police in San Jose arrested more than 100 people this past weekend.


Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

donate now

$ 136.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2020 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code