City of San Jose Response to Protests
Santa Clara County Superior Court is closed today and may continue to remain closed. The city of San Jose enacted a citywide curfew from 8:30 p.m. to 5 a.m. that went into effect on Sunday night and will be in place for seven days unless otherwise amended.
Photo of San Jose police on guard during the March for Our Lives event in 2018 by Chris Cassell, Pro Bono Photo. Please credit the photographer.
Citing "the interest of public safety" the city of San Jose, population over 1 million, established a curfew that started yesterday. The announcement followed weekend protests. On May 29 demonstrators shut down part of Highway 101 southbound near the E. Santa Clara Ave. exit for about an hour.
Police in San Jose arrested more than 100 people this past weekend.
