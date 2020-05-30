top
San Franciscans Protest George Floyd Murder
by Leon Kunstenaar
Saturday May 30th, 2020 9:51 PM
Over 1000 in peaceful protest at San Francisco's City Hall.
sm_001_850_9133.jpg
original image (3512x2400)

Photos: Pro Bono Photo / Leon Kunstenaar

People began accumulating at United Nations Plaza, next to Market Street before noon on Saturday. The rally started as protesters addressed the growing crowd.

They then marched the short distance to the steps of City Hall where activists continued to speak. There was no music or entertainment. The mood was anger mixed with sorrow as black and white people spoke of the very difference worlds they inhabited.

The protest took on a political tone as the issue at hand seemed to morph from "civil rights" to revolution.

A white "skinhead " type appeared. As the crowd's hostility grew, a black man intervened and led him to safety.

Complete high resolution photos
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Saturday May 30th, 2020 9:51 PM
sm_002_850_9023.jpg
original image (3349x2400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Saturday May 30th, 2020 9:51 PM
sm_003_852_4088.jpg
original image (3603x2400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Saturday May 30th, 2020 9:51 PM
sm_004_852_4092.jpg
original image (3603x2400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Saturday May 30th, 2020 9:51 PM
sm_005_850_9030.jpg
original image (3206x2400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Saturday May 30th, 2020 9:51 PM
sm_006_850_9033.jpg
original image (3603x2400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Saturday May 30th, 2020 9:51 PM
sm_007_850_9036.jpg
original image (3603x2400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Saturday May 30th, 2020 9:51 PM
sm_008_850_9044.jpg
original image (3603x2400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Saturday May 30th, 2020 9:51 PM
sm_009_852_4095.jpg
original image (3603x2400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Saturday May 30th, 2020 9:51 PM
sm_010_852_4101.jpg
original image (3603x2400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Saturday May 30th, 2020 9:51 PM
sm_011_852_4110.jpg
original image (3603x2400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Saturday May 30th, 2020 9:51 PM
sm_012_852_4121.jpg
original image (2495x2400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Saturday May 30th, 2020 9:51 PM
sm_013_850_9072.jpg
original image (2400x3777)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Saturday May 30th, 2020 9:51 PM
sm_014_850_9092.jpg
original image (3429x2400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Saturday May 30th, 2020 9:51 PM
sm_015_852_4127.jpg
original image (3327x2400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Saturday May 30th, 2020 9:51 PM
sm_016_850_9107.jpg
original image (3139x2400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Saturday May 30th, 2020 9:51 PM
sm_017_852_4145.jpg
original image (3085x2400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Saturday May 30th, 2020 9:51 PM
sm_018_850_9017.jpg
original image (2400x2493)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Saturday May 30th, 2020 9:51 PM
sm_019_850_9138.jpg
original image (3603x2400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Saturday May 30th, 2020 9:51 PM
sm_020_852_4193.jpg
original image (3603x2400)
