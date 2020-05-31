Santa Cruz Demands Justice for George Floyd alex [at] alexdarocy.com)

Sunday May 31st, 2020 10:12 PM by Alex Darocy

On May 31, thousands marched through downtown Santa Cruz, and then on to the police station, to demand justice for George Floyd. Demonstrators chanted loudly along the entire course of the march, and stopped as a group several times to kneel for George.

Alex Darocy