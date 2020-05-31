From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Related Categories: Santa Cruz Indymedia | Police State & Prisons | Racial Justice
Santa Cruz Demands Justice for George Floyd
On May 31, thousands marched through downtown Santa Cruz, and then on to the police station, to demand justice for George Floyd. Demonstrators chanted loudly along the entire course of the march, and stopped as a group several times to kneel for George.
Alex Darocy
