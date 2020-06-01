From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Gravestones in Garden for George Lloyd and Others Murdered by Police Pt. II
In Palo Alto on May 31, the Raging Grannies and members of the Women's International League for Peace and Freedom paid respect to 8 Black Americans murdered by police, including two women. Neighbors participated and shared sentiments.
Photos by Jim Carlton, Pro Bono Photo. Please credit the photographer.
Many members of the Raging Grannies and the Women's International League for Peace and Freedom were in their 20's during the 1960's and were deeply involved in the cause for racial equality. They demonstrated on college campuses and they marched in the streets.
Since that time they fear there has been a reemergence of racial disharmony and the loss of the level of commitment by the white community. (Did the disharmony ever go away or was it merely tampered down somewhat?)
Today they stood to say "White silence equals white consent," a message they intend to spread far and wide.
Top photo: A neighbor who came with this t-shirt sparked a discussion.
