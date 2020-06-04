top
Related Categories: San Francisco | Police State & Prisons | Racial Justice
Enough Is Enough! Thousands Speak Out & Rally In SF Against Murder of George Floyd
by Labor Video Project
Thursday Jun 4th, 2020 10:54 AM
Ten to fifteen thousand youth, activists and fighters against racism rallied and marched against the murder of George Floyd.
sm_floyd_how_many_more_must_die_6-3-20.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
Thousands of youth and people from the community rallied in San Francisco on. June 3, 2020 to protest the murder of George Floyd and many other Black people.

The rally started at Mission High and then through the Mission to City Hall and the Hall of Justice. They talked about the systemic racism on the streets and on the jobs.
They also talked about how capitalism and police are part of the problem.

Additional media:
Stop The Police Murders & Repression! Rally At The Oscar Grant Plaza After Murder Of George Lloyd
https://youtu.be/NU7LR4Zt5N8

Health Over Profits!" Where The Hell Is OSHA At? Oakland Speak-out For Health Safety On The Job
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9bKdXrJm4I4

Black Workers Unite Covid-19 & Black Workers Under Attack On The Front Lines In City of San Francisco
https://youtu.be/SBB3yF43Crk

Stop Kidding Yourself
The Police Were Created to Control Working Class and Poor People
http://www.lawcha.org/2014/12/29/stop-kidding-police-created-control-working-class-poor-people/

Life & Death For CA Workers & The Criminal Negligence Of CA Gov Newsom With Former CA-OSHA Medical Director Dr. Larry Rose
https://youtu.be/Bi6x_93MuQM

Nurses, Covid-19, The Healthcare Crisis & Defending Public Health With NNU-CNA Pres. Deborah Burger R.N.
https://youtu.be/hmZHsfSLZ_A

COVID-19 & SF DPH SEIU 1021 Community Healthcare Centers Workers Under Attack: Safety & Health Under Threat
https://youtu.be/IkwCxhGD31c

SEIU 1021 Nurses at ZSFGH alleging understaffing leaves patients at risk
http://www.sfexaminer.com/nurses-sfgh-alleging-understaffing-leaves-patients-risk/

The Death March, Slavery, Meat Plant Workers & Covid-19
https://youtu.be/zZkwe4kkYMQ

New Orleans Sanitation Workers Strike For Justice/Human Rights & Are Replaced By Convicts
https://youtu.be/UaJE5o1-4MI

Jail Tesla Billionaire Elon Musk & Defend Health & Safety: Workers Speak Out At Tesla Fremont Plant
https://youtu.be/GBB5y5Q6cZI

Black Workers Unite Covid-19 & Black Workers Under Attack On The Front Lines In City of San Francisco
https://youtu.be/SBB3yF43Crk

Nurses, Covid-19, The Healthcare Crisis & Defending Public Health With NNU-CNA Pres. Deborah Burger R.N.
https://youtu.be/hmZHsfSLZ_A

COVID-19 & SF DPH SEIU 1021 Community Healthcare Centers Workers Under Attack: Safety & Health Under Threat
https://youtu.be/IkwCxhGD31c

SEIU 1021 Nurses at ZSFGH alleging understaffing leaves patients at risk
http://www.sfexaminer.com/nurses-sfgh-alleging-understaffing-leaves-patients-risk/

The Death March, Slavery, Meat Plant Workers & Covid-19
https://youtu.be/zZkwe4kkYMQ

New Orleans Sanitation Workers Strike For Justice/Human Rights & Are Replaced By Convicts
https://youtu.be/UaJE5o1-4MI

Washington DC ATU Local 689 Statement on Black Lives Matter-
Why did young black and brown workers, frustrated with constant injustice, not view the AFL-CIO as their natural ally with over a century of experience in the struggle for equality? Why did they not recognize that act as burning their own house?
https://www.atulocal689.org/press-releases/press-release-atu-local-689-statement-on-black-lives-matter

Labor Video Project
http://www.laborvideo.org
https://youtu.be/j2wk4aVwcXQ
§Pictures Of Those Murdered By The Police
by Labor Video Project
Thursday Jun 4th, 2020 10:54 AM
sm_floyd_pictures_of_murders.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
A poster contained some of the pictures of people killed by the police.
https://youtu.be/j2wk4aVwcXQ
§White Silence
by Labor Video Project
Thursday Jun 4th, 2020 10:54 AM
sm_floyd_george_white_silence_6-4-20.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
Some of the crowd challenged the "white silence".
https://youtu.be/j2wk4aVwcXQ
§We Can't Breath
by Labor Video Project
Thursday Jun 4th, 2020 10:54 AM
sm_floyd_george_we_can_t_breath._6-4-20.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
"We Can't Breath" poster held by. one of the marchers.
https://youtu.be/j2wk4aVwcXQ
§Clarion Mural Alley With Protesters Against Murder of George Floyd
by Labor Video Project
Thursday Jun 4th, 2020 10:54 AM
sm_floyd_mural_fist_6-3-20.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
Protesters rallied at Clarion Alley Art street with their own signs.
https://youtu.be/j2wk4aVwcXQ
§Participants Went On Their Knees
by Labor Video Project
Thursday Jun 4th, 2020 10:54 AM
sm_floyd_on_knees_6-3-20.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
Participants in the march went on their knees.
https://youtu.be/j2wk4aVwcXQ
§Posters Against The Racism & Murder
by Labor Video Project
Thursday Jun 4th, 2020 10:54 AM
sm_floyd_george_posters_6-4-20.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
Two participants had posters against the murders and the struggle against racism.
https://youtu.be/j2wk4aVwcXQ
§Rally In Front Of The Mission Police Station
by Labor Video Project
Thursday Jun 4th, 2020 10:54 AM
sm_floyd_george_protest_mission_station_6-4-20.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
Protesters rallied in front of the San Francisco Mission police station.
https://youtu.be/j2wk4aVwcXQ
