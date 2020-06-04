Ten to fifteen thousand youth, activists and fighters against racism rallied and marched against the murder of George Floyd.

Thousands of youth and people from the community rallied in San Francisco on. June 3, 2020 to protest the murder of George Floyd and many other Black people.The rally started at Mission High and then through the Mission to City Hall and the Hall of Justice. They talked about the systemic racism on the streets and on the jobs.They also talked about how capitalism and police are part of the problem.