Related Categories: San Francisco | Police State & Prisons | Racial Justice
Enough Is Enough! Thousands Speak Out & Rally In SF Against Murder of George Floyd
Ten to fifteen thousand youth, activists and fighters against racism rallied and marched against the murder of George Floyd.
Thousands of youth and people from the community rallied in San Francisco on. June 3, 2020 to protest the murder of George Floyd and many other Black people.
The rally started at Mission High and then through the Mission to City Hall and the Hall of Justice. They talked about the systemic racism on the streets and on the jobs.
They also talked about how capitalism and police are part of the problem.
Additional media:
Stop The Police Murders & Repression! Rally At The Oscar Grant Plaza After Murder Of George Lloyd
https://youtu.be/NU7LR4Zt5N8
Health Over Profits!" Where The Hell Is OSHA At? Oakland Speak-out For Health Safety On The Job
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9bKdXrJm4I4
Black Workers Unite Covid-19 & Black Workers Under Attack On The Front Lines In City of San Francisco
https://youtu.be/SBB3yF43Crk
Stop Kidding Yourself
The Police Were Created to Control Working Class and Poor People
http://www.lawcha.org/2014/12/29/stop-kidding-police-created-control-working-class-poor-people/
Life & Death For CA Workers & The Criminal Negligence Of CA Gov Newsom With Former CA-OSHA Medical Director Dr. Larry Rose
https://youtu.be/Bi6x_93MuQM
Nurses, Covid-19, The Healthcare Crisis & Defending Public Health With NNU-CNA Pres. Deborah Burger R.N.
https://youtu.be/hmZHsfSLZ_A
COVID-19 & SF DPH SEIU 1021 Community Healthcare Centers Workers Under Attack: Safety & Health Under Threat
https://youtu.be/IkwCxhGD31c
SEIU 1021 Nurses at ZSFGH alleging understaffing leaves patients at risk
http://www.sfexaminer.com/nurses-sfgh-alleging-understaffing-leaves-patients-risk/
The Death March, Slavery, Meat Plant Workers & Covid-19
https://youtu.be/zZkwe4kkYMQ
New Orleans Sanitation Workers Strike For Justice/Human Rights & Are Replaced By Convicts
https://youtu.be/UaJE5o1-4MI
Jail Tesla Billionaire Elon Musk & Defend Health & Safety: Workers Speak Out At Tesla Fremont Plant
https://youtu.be/GBB5y5Q6cZI
Black Workers Unite Covid-19 & Black Workers Under Attack On The Front Lines In City of San Francisco
https://youtu.be/SBB3yF43Crk
Nurses, Covid-19, The Healthcare Crisis & Defending Public Health With NNU-CNA Pres. Deborah Burger R.N.
https://youtu.be/hmZHsfSLZ_A
COVID-19 & SF DPH SEIU 1021 Community Healthcare Centers Workers Under Attack: Safety & Health Under Threat
https://youtu.be/IkwCxhGD31c
SEIU 1021 Nurses at ZSFGH alleging understaffing leaves patients at risk
http://www.sfexaminer.com/nurses-sfgh-alleging-understaffing-leaves-patients-risk/
The Death March, Slavery, Meat Plant Workers & Covid-19
https://youtu.be/zZkwe4kkYMQ
New Orleans Sanitation Workers Strike For Justice/Human Rights & Are Replaced By Convicts
https://youtu.be/UaJE5o1-4MI
Washington DC ATU Local 689 Statement on Black Lives Matter-
Why did young black and brown workers, frustrated with constant injustice, not view the AFL-CIO as their natural ally with over a century of experience in the struggle for equality? Why did they not recognize that act as burning their own house?
https://www.atulocal689.org/press-releases/press-release-atu-local-689-statement-on-black-lives-matter
Labor Video Project
http://www.laborvideo.org
