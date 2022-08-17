From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Wed Aug 17 2022Parker Community School Created in Defiance of Closure
Security Guards Sent by OUSD to End Occupation Assault Community Members
In February, the board of the Oakland Unified School District voted to close ten schools and reshuffle those remaining in the coming years. The first two scheduled for closure were Parker Elementary and the Community Day School. Parker has been open for nearly 100 years. On May 25, the last day of class and the last official day for Parker, several families decided to take matters into their own hands. After graduation ceremonies, they occupied the school and set up tents outside.
Families and community supporters created an unofficial Parker Community School on the premises, offering a variety of classes and other opportunities for local students throughout the summer. Without warning, on August 4, OUSD sent a team of private security guards into the school. Organizer and community member Max Orozco, parent of a child at La Escuelita, another school affected by OUSD’s budget cuts, was detained inside the building. Concerned community members tried to get into the school to make sure he was safe and several were assaulted by the security guards. At least 11 were injured. When Orozco was escorted by Oakland police into a squad car, he was in handcuffs and his face was bloodied.
Despite the attack, the occupation at "Parker Liberation School" has continued and supporters continue to protest the closures.
Armed guards assault Parker Community School, fired educators speak out | WorkWeek: Fight Against Attack On Parker Liberation School, CCSF Parcel Tax & UAW Ranks | No School Closures — Oakland Parker Town Hall Meeting (Aug 14) | Stop OUSD Security Assault: Parents & Community Members At Parker School Press Conference | Go to Parker School in Oakland NOW! OUSD security has shown up! | Connecting Dots: Privatization of Community Colleges & Public Services With Non-profits | Stop Privatization Of Education, Port & Public Services: SLAP Educational Conf Intros Pt 1 | SLAP At Parker Elementary School Fighting Closures Of Schools & Privatization Oakland Port | On Juneteenth Weekend Parents, Teacher & Student Speak Out At Liberated Parker Elementary | War On Public Education, Oakland OEA Teachers Speak Out On School Closures, Privatization | Oakland Parker School Occupation KPFA & Pacifica: UPTE KPFA LSB Member Lisa Milos Speaks | Oakland Parker Elementary School Occupation, Charters, SLAP, OEA/CTA, Privatization & Guns | The War On Teachers & Guns: An Oakland Teacher & Iraqi Marine Vet Speaks Out | Support Oakland Parker Elementary Occupation — Stop The Public School Closures (May 28) | Parker for the People | SLAP: Schools and Labor Against Privatization
See Also: Fences Torn Down at 24th and Mission BART Plaza
Related Feature: Oakland Youths Protest to Rid Schools of Police (2020)
