Related Categories: California | San Francisco | Health, Housing & Public Services | Police State & Prisons
Fences Torn Down at 24th and Mission BART Plaza
by Mission Defence SF
Wednesday Aug 10th, 2022 2:34 PM
Last night, the plaza at 24th St & Mission in San Francisco was reclaimed for the people in solidarity with People’s Park in Berkeley, Parker Elementary in Oakland, Echo Park in LA, Mystic Garden in Daly City and every fight for the liberation of public space and against the ever-encroaching police state!
sm_1.jpg
original image (590x561)
While the fences have already been replaced, we will not sit quietly while the City treats the (housed and unhoused) residents, vendors, and workers who use the plaza every day like a nuisance to be swept up into its squad cars and jails. We will not sit quietly by while London Breed and her new puppet DA Brooke Jenkins unleash their goons on our neighbors in an effort to please their own big-money puppet masters. The City’s vision for the plaza and beyond is centered on gentrification and business interests. We know that San Francisco is more than a playground for the rich.

@Calle24_SF and Hillary Ronen plan to replace fences with $1000 fines, cops, licenses, and jail when our people drown in fines. @Calle24_SF is putting Brown faces on white supremacy. on gentrification. on policing.

No fences, no walls, no borders, no prisons, no cops!
The fight is not over.

Let's be loud and rise up!!! Email & call those responsible & let them know how you feel!

Hillary Ronen @HillaryRonen: (415) 554-5144
Calle 24 @Calle24SF: (415) 658-7930
BART @sfbart: 510-464-7134
London Breed @LondonBreed: (415) 554-6141; Constituent Line: (415) 554-5977
District Attorney general line @BrookeJenkinsSF: (628) 652-4000

Viva la Plaza del Pueblo!

Viva La Mission!

La Gente Unida Jamas Sera Vencida!

📸: @isamariegarcia_

#SFMissionDeFENCE #24th
https://www.instagram.com/p/ChFyffsvy4W/
© 2000–2022 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
