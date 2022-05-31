From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Oakland Parker School Occupation KPFA & Pacifica: UPTE KPFA LSB Member Lisa Milos Speaks
At the Oakland Parker Elementary school occupation on May 28, 2022, CWA UPTE member Lisa Milos who is also a member of the KPFA local station board spoke out in solidarity with the school occupation and also discussed the attack on Pacifica and the effort to get the FCC to take away the license of New York's WBAI by KPFA LSB PNB director Donald Goldmacher which is supported by the majority of the KFPA local station board.
At a solidarity event for the Oakland Parker Elementary school occupation, Lisa Milos who is a CWA-UPTE member and also a KPFA Local Station Board Delegate spoke out in support of the occupation and also about the fight at KPFA and Pacifica and the attempted shutdown of New York's WBAI and the corporatization of Pacifica. The majority of the KPFA LSB who call themselves "The Protectors" are in support
of an appeal by KPFA board member and PNB member Donald Goldmacher to the FCC to take over the license of New York's WBAI from the members and Pacifica. The LSB and manager Quincy McCoy also refused to support KPFA host and journalist Frank Sterling who faced a police attack and criminal charges could not be supported because according to McCoy, KPFA is not a "political party". McCoy was also personally involved in the illegal shutdown of WBAI and sent $80,000 of KPFA funds to lawyers supporting the shutdown and did this without informing the Local Station Board.
This event took place on May 28, 2022.
