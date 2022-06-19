On the Juneteenth weekend a student, parents and a teacher spoke out at the occupied Parker Elementary school which has turned into a liberation school in Oakland.

On 2022 Juneteenth weekend parents, a teacher and a student talk about the occupation and liberation school set up at Parker Elementary school in Oakland. The school is one of eleven that have been ordered to close by the school board.The attacks on working class Black and Brown schools are taking place throughout the country.The occupation of the school has been taking place since May 25, 2022 and it is supported by the Schools and Labor Against Privatization SLAP. These interviews took place on June 18, 2022.Additional media:War On Public Education, Oakland OEA Teachers Speak Out On School Closures, Privatization & OEA/CTADemos, Billionaires & War On Teachers & Public Education From SFUSD To OUSD With Jack GersonNo Excuses Schools: Bad Theory Created KIPP by Amateurs & Backed By SF Billionaire GAP A’s Fisher FamilySTOP FCMAT Attack On Oakland Public Schools! OEA, Community & Pols Oppose $90 M In Cuts By ThurmondOakland ILWU & OEA, Students & Community Rally To Stop Privatization & Union Busting From The Port To The Schools!NO Public Money To A's Billionaire Owner John Fisher For Stadium In Port Of OaklandNo Public Money For GAP/A's Billionaire Owner John Fisher' Stadium! ILWU Members & Community Rally & Speak OutFor more info:SLAPProduction of Labor Video Project