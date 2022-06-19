top
On Juneteenth Weekend Parents, Teacher & Student Speak Out At Liberated Parker Elementary
by Labor Video Project
Sunday Jun 19th, 2022 10:44 AM
On the Juneteenth weekend a student, parents and a teacher spoke out at the occupied Parker Elementary school which has turned into a liberation school in Oakland.
sm_parker_kids.jpeg
original image (1200x900)
On 2022 Juneteenth weekend parents, a teacher and a student talk about the occupation and liberation school set up at Parker Elementary school in Oakland. The school is one of eleven that have been ordered to close by the school board.
The attacks on working class Black and Brown schools are taking place throughout the country.
The occupation of the school has been taking place since May 25, 2022 and it is supported by the Schools and Labor Against Privatization SLAP. These interviews took place on June 18, 2022.

Additional media:
War On Public Education, Oakland OEA Teachers Speak Out On School Closures, Privatization & OEA/CTA
https://youtu.be/-X_4kcjlteA

Demos, Billionaires & War On Teachers & Public Education From SFUSD To OUSD With Jack Gerson
https://youtu.be/u52tZhMIt7M

No Excuses Schools: Bad Theory Created KIPP by Amateurs & Backed By SF Billionaire GAP A’s Fisher Family
https://tultican.com/2021/09/04/no-excuses-schools-bad-theory-created-by-amateurs/?fbclid=IwAR01W8anaIt5Go8vCfu-Fas7H6JOq7xmfeLLRoDAf1vEqDyFZaO7AjWeBDg

STOP FCMAT Attack On Oakland Public Schools! OEA, Community & Pols Oppose $90 M In Cuts By Thurmond
https://youtu.be/hVZYDPDXgJA

Oakland ILWU & OEA, Students & Community Rally To Stop Privatization & Union Busting From The Port To The Schools!
https://youtu.be/-s2iGYDfUAs

NO Public Money To A's Billionaire Owner John Fisher For Stadium In Port Of Oakland
https://youtu.be/7L3detM583c

No Public Money For GAP/A's Billionaire Owner John Fisher' Stadium! ILWU Members & Community Rally & Speak Out
https://youtu.be/dKnpBab1kd0

For more info:
SLAP
http://www.slapbayarea.org

Production of Labor Video Project
http://www.labormedia.net
https://youtu.be/oRLbBeSC3vU
§Liberation School At Parker Elementary School
by Labor Video Project
Sunday Jun 19th, 2022 10:44 AM
sm_parker_occupation.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
The Parker elementary school has become a liberation school run by teachers, parents and community members.
https://youtu.be/oRLbBeSC3vU
§Parker Community School
by Labor Video Project
Sunday Jun 19th, 2022 10:44 AM
sm_parker_school_sign.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
The Parker elementary school in Oakland is having classes and had become an organizing center to stop the closure of the school.
https://youtu.be/oRLbBeSC3vU
