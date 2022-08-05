From the Open-Publishing Calendar
STOP OUSD Security Assault: Parents & Community Members At Parker School Press Conference
A press conference was held at the Parker Liberation school to protest the attack by OUSD police thugs to attack parents, teachers and community supporters the previous day
On Wednesday August 3 2022 Oakland Unified School District private guards police attacked the parents, teachers and community supporters who have established the Parker Liberation School to provide education and stop the shutdown of Parker Elementary and 10 other public schools in the Black and Brown working class community.
The Parker Community school held a press conference to protest the attack and hold those officials accountable for the attack at the school. They also tied the attack to privatization of public education and the systemic attack on the Black and Brown community. This occupation has also been backed by the School and Labor Against Privatization committee which is a united front with the teachers, community and ILWU Local 10.
Additional Media:
SLAP At Parker Elementary School Fighting Closures Of Schools & Privatization of Port of Oakland
https://youtu.be/j9xUIf3s6Kc
War On Public Education, Oakland OEA Teachers Speak Out On School Closures, Privatization & OEA/CTA
https://youtu.be/-X_4kcjlteA
Oakland Parker Elementary School Occupation, Charters, SLAP, OEA/CTA, Privatization & Guns
https://youtu.be/ERZ1cWJ7YRk
Stop Privatization Of Education, Port & Public Services: SLAP Educational Conference Intros Part 1
https://youtu.be/mRGnPfHCDdA
Connecting The Dots On Privatization of Community Colleges, Port & Public Services With Non-Profits
https://youtu.be/9nxL0zKuu7I
Privatization of The Port, Community Colleges & K-12 Education: SLAP Education Conference Part 3
https://youtu.be/OHRrDuvhi7w
Shut It Down! OEA Strikes & ILWU Shuts Docks In Fight Against Privatization &m Union Busting
https://youtu.be/a4ozf6qiQSw
East Bay Trade Unionists Oppose Port Privatization of Howard Terminal For Billionaire GAP A's Stadium
https://youtu.be/X7BOde5wq_E
No Shutdown! Oakland La Esquelita School Meeting On Closures, ,Charters, OEA & Fisher's Stadium
https://youtu.be/bmS3D---_Os
STOP FCMAT Attack On Oakland Public Schools! OEA, Community & Pols Oppose $90 M In Cuts By Thurmond
https://youtu.be/hVZYDPDXgJA
Oakland ILWU & OEA, Students & Community Rally To Stop Privatization & Union Busting From The Port To The Schools!
https://youtu.be/-s2iGYDfUAs
Additional Information:
Parker Community School
linktr.ee/ParkerforthePeople
https://www.slapbayarea.org/take-action
SLAPBayArea.org
Production of Labor Video Project
http://www.labormedia.net
