STOP OUSD Security Assault: Parents & Community Members At Parker School Press Conference
by Labor Video Project
Friday Aug 5th, 2022 5:28 PM
A press conference was held at the Parker Liberation school to protest the attack by OUSD police thugs to attack parents, teachers and community supporters the previous day
sm_img_8283.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
On Wednesday August 3 2022 Oakland Unified School District private guards police attacked the parents, teachers and community supporters who have established the Parker Liberation School to provide education and stop the shutdown of Parker Elementary and 10 other public schools in the Black and Brown working class community.

The Parker Community school held a press conference to protest the attack and hold those officials accountable for the attack at the school. They also tied the attack to privatization of public education and the systemic attack on the Black and Brown community. This occupation has also been backed by the School and Labor Against Privatization committee which is a united front with the teachers, community and ILWU Local 10.

Additional Media:
SLAP At Parker Elementary School Fighting Closures Of Schools & Privatization of Port of Oakland
https://youtu.be/j9xUIf3s6Kc

War On Public Education, Oakland OEA Teachers Speak Out On School Closures, Privatization & OEA/CTA
https://youtu.be/-X_4kcjlteA

Oakland Parker Elementary School Occupation, Charters, SLAP, OEA/CTA, Privatization & Guns
https://youtu.be/ERZ1cWJ7YRk

Stop Privatization Of Education, Port & Public Services: SLAP Educational Conference Intros Part 1
https://youtu.be/mRGnPfHCDdA

Connecting The Dots On Privatization of Community Colleges, Port & Public Services With Non-Profits
https://youtu.be/9nxL0zKuu7I

Privatization of The Port, Community Colleges & K-12 Education: SLAP Education Conference Part 3
https://youtu.be/OHRrDuvhi7w

Shut It Down! OEA Strikes & ILWU Shuts Docks In Fight Against Privatization &m Union Busting
https://youtu.be/a4ozf6qiQSw

East Bay Trade Unionists Oppose Port Privatization of Howard Terminal For Billionaire GAP A's Stadium
https://youtu.be/X7BOde5wq_E

No Shutdown! Oakland La Esquelita School Meeting On Closures, ,Charters, OEA & Fisher's Stadium
https://youtu.be/bmS3D---_Os

STOP FCMAT Attack On Oakland Public Schools! OEA, Community & Pols Oppose $90 M In Cuts By Thurmond
https://youtu.be/hVZYDPDXgJA

Oakland ILWU & OEA, Students & Community Rally To Stop Privatization & Union Busting From The Port To The Schools!
https://youtu.be/-s2iGYDfUAs

Additional Information:

Parker Community School
linktr.ee/ParkerforthePeople
https://www.slapbayarea.org/take-action
SLAPBayArea.org

Production of Labor Video Project
http://www.labormedia.net
https://youtu.be/kBiQZGnAF7o
§Parker Supporter And School Board Candidate Spoke Out
by Labor Video Project
Friday Aug 5th, 2022 5:28 PM
sm_img_8281.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
A Parker school supporter and school board candidates Joel Valasquez who also said the closing was directly related to privatization of public schools for charters and developers
https://youtu.be/kBiQZGnAF7o
§Inside The School Where Work Is Going On
by Labor Video Project
Friday Aug 5th, 2022 5:28 PM
sm_img_8264.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
Inside the school as teachers and community supporters are working to build the school
https://youtu.be/kBiQZGnAF7o
§Rachelle Jenkins, A Parent Spoke
by Labor Video Project
Friday Aug 5th, 2022 5:28 PM
sm_img_8275.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
Rachelle Jenkins, a parent and bus driver spoke about the community support for the school.
https://youtu.be/kBiQZGnAF7o
§A Supporter Valery Called Out The OUSD Representative For The District
by Labor Video Project
Friday Aug 5th, 2022 5:28 PM
sm_img_8287.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
Valery called out the OUSD district representative for not supporting the action.
https://youtu.be/kBiQZGnAF7o
§A Mother and A Daughter At The School Supporting The Occupation
by Labor Video Project
Friday Aug 5th, 2022 5:28 PM
sm_img_8289.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
A mother and daugher came to support the school.
https://youtu.be/kBiQZGnAF7o
Add Your Comments
LATEST COMMENTS ABOUT THIS ARTICLE
Listed below are the latest comments about this post.
These comments are submitted anonymously by website visitors.
TITLE AUTHOR DATE
Parker Liberation Press ReleaseParker LiberationFriday Aug 5th, 2022 6:23 PM
