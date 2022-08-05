A press conference was held at the Parker Liberation school to protest the attack by OUSD police thugs to attack parents, teachers and community supporters the previous day

On Wednesday August 3 2022 Oakland Unified School District private guards police attacked the parents, teachers and community supporters who have established the Parker Liberation School to provide education and stop the shutdown of Parker Elementary and 10 other public schools in the Black and Brown working class community.The Parker Community school held a press conference to protest the attack and hold those officials accountable for the attack at the school. They also tied the attack to privatization of public education and the systemic attack on the Black and Brown community. This occupation has also been backed by the School and Labor Against Privatization committee which is a united front with the teachers, community and ILWU Local 10.