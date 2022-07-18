The Schools and Labor Against Privatization SLAP had a day long educational conference on the privatization of education, the Port of Oakland and public services with non-profits.

This was part 2 of the meeting.

Connecting The Dots On Privatization of Community Colleges, Port & Public Services With Non-ProfitsThe Schools and Labor Against Privatization SLAP organized a California conference on July 9, 2022 at ILWU Local 6 in Oakland and speakers reported on the privatization of community colleges, the Port of Oakland and public services with "non-profits". It connected the dots on this privatization agenda by the the billionaires and the failure of the many union officials to organize a political educational fight against privatization of education, public services and the port. This was part 2 of the day long conference.