Related Categories: East Bay | Education & Student Activism
Connecting Dots: Privatization of Community Colleges & Public Services With Non-profits
by Schools & Labor Against Privatization
Monday Jul 18th, 2022 11:48 AM
The Schools and Labor Against Privatization SLAP had a day long educational conference on the privatization of education, the Port of Oakland and public services with non-profits.
This was part 2 of the meeting.
sm_barros_brenda_slap_ed_conf_7-9-22.jpg
original image (481x640)
Connecting The Dots On Privatization of Community Colleges, Port & Public Services With Non-Profits

The Schools and Labor Against Privatization SLAP organized a California conference on July 9, 2022 at ILWU Local 6 in Oakland and speakers reported on the privatization of community colleges, the Port of Oakland and public services with "non-profits". It connected the dots on this privatization agenda by the the billionaires and the failure of the many union officials to organize a political educational fight against privatization of education, public services and the port. This was part 2 of the day long conference.

Additional media:

Stop Privatization Of Education, Port & Public Services: SLAP Educational Conference Intros Part 1
https://youtu.be/mRGnPfHCDdA

SLAP At Parker Elementary School Fighting Closures Of Schools & Privatization of Port of Oakland
https://youtu.be/j9xUIf3s6Kc

War On Public Education, Oakland OEA Teachers Speak Out On School Closures, Privatization & OEA/CTA
https://youtu.be/-X_4kcjlteA

Oakland Parker Elementary School Occupation, Charters, SLAP, OEA/CTA, Privatization & Guns
https://youtu.be/ERZ1cWJ7YRk

Shut It Down! OEA Strikes & ILWU Shuts Docks In Fight Against Privatization & Union Busting
https://youtu.be/a4ozf6qiQSw

East Bay Trade Unionists Oppose Port Privatization of Howard Terminal For Billionaire GAP A's Stadium
https://youtu.be/X7BOde5wq_E

No Shutdown! Oakland La Esquelita School Meeting On Closures, ,Charters, OEA & Fisher's Stadium
https://youtu.be/bmS3D---_Os

STOP FCMAT Attack On Oakland Public Schools! OEA, Community & Pols Oppose $90 M In Cuts By Thurmond
https://youtu.be/hVZYDPDXgJA

Oakland ILWU & OEA, Students & Community Rally To Stop Privatization & Union Busting From The Port To The Schools!
https://youtu.be/-s2iGYDfUAs

SLAP
http://www.slapbayarea.org
Labor Video Project
http://www.labormedia.net
https://youtu.be/9nxL0zKuu7I
§SEIU 1021 SF Community Healthcare Chapter VP Cheryl Thornton
by Schools & Labor Against Privatization
Monday Jul 18th, 2022 11:48 AM
sm_img_7747.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
Cheryl Thornton who is SEIU 1021 SF Community Healthcare Chapter Vice President and is a delegate on the SF Labor Council talks about the use of "non-profits" to destroy public service jobs in San Francisco. The City politicians are replacing City workers in healthcare with workers doing the same work at 30 to 40% less money and without the benefits of public workers. This privatization is also being supported at the statewide profit HealthRight 360 which is doing similar things throughout the state of California.
https://youtu.be/9nxL0zKuu7I
§AFT 2121 Faculty Member Rick Baum
by Schools & Labor Against Privatization
Monday Jul 18th, 2022 11:48 AM
sm_img_7734.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
San Francisco City College AFT 2121 faculty member Rick Baum reported on the massive attack on the community college which has faced massive cutbacks.
https://youtu.be/9nxL0zKuu7I
§Millie Cleveland On The Fight To Protect The Port Of Oakland
by Schools & Labor Against Privatization
Monday Jul 18th, 2022 11:48 AM
sm_img_7739.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
Millie Cleveland, retired SEIU 1021 Oakland representative talked about the privatization attack on the Port of Oakland and the struggle to get the SEIU 1021 which opposes the privatization to organize and speak out against it.
https://youtu.be/9nxL0zKuu7I
