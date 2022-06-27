The Schools and Labor Against Privatization held a BBQ to build solidarity against the closure of Parker Elementary and 10 other Oakland public schools in working class Black and Brown communities. It was also against the privatization of Howard Terminal at the Port of Oakland for a sale to billionaire GAP A's owner John Fisher.

Schools and Labor Against Privatization held a BBQ and speakers talked about the struggle to keep Oakland schools open and against the privatization of the Port of Oakland for GAP A's billionaire owner John Fisher. They pointed toward a national independent working class movement againstprivatization and racism with independent working class candidates.The event took place on June 25, 2022 at the Parker Elementary school which has been occupied by parents, teachers and students and turned into a liberation school. Speakers from the rank and file of the ILWU Local 10, OEA, SEIU 1021,CWA and a parent involved in the occupationof Parker also spoke.