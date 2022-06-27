From the Open-Publishing Calendar
East Bay | Education & Student Activism
SLAP At Parker Elementary School Fighting Closures Of Schools & Privatization Oakland Port
The Schools and Labor Against Privatization held a BBQ to build solidarity against the closure of Parker Elementary and 10 other Oakland public schools in working class Black and Brown communities. It was also against the privatization of Howard Terminal at the Port of Oakland for a sale to billionaire GAP A's owner John Fisher.
Schools and Labor Against Privatization held a BBQ and speakers talked about the struggle to keep Oakland schools open and against the privatization of the Port of Oakland for GAP A's billionaire owner John Fisher. They pointed toward a national independent working class movement against
privatization and racism with independent working class candidates.
The event took place on June 25, 2022 at the Parker Elementary school which has been occupied by parents, teachers and students and turned into a liberation school. Speakers from the rank and file of the ILWU Local 10, OEA, SEIU 1021,CWA and a parent involved in the occupation
of Parker also spoke.
Additional media:
War On Public Education, Oakland OEA Teachers Speak Out On School Closures, Privatization & OEA/CTA
https://youtu.be/-X_4kcjlteA
Oakland Parker Elementary School Occupation, Charters, SLAP, OEA/CTA, Privatization & Guns
https://youtu.be/ERZ1cWJ7YRk
Shut It Down! OEA Strikes & ILWU Shuts Docks In Fight Against Privatization & Union Busting
https://youtu.be/a4ozf6qiQSw
East Bay Trade Unionists Oppose Port Privatization of Howard Terminal For Billionaire GAP A's Stadium
https://youtu.be/X7BOde5wq_E
No Shutdown! Oakland La Esquelita School Meeting On Closures, ,Charters, OEA & Fisher's Stadium
https://youtu.be/bmS3D---_Os
STOP FCMAT Attack On Oakland Public Schools! OEA, Community & Pols Oppose $90 M In Cuts By Thurmond
https://youtu.be/hVZYDPDXgJA
Oakland ILWU & OEA, Students & Community Rally To Stop Privatization & Union Busting From The Port To The Schools!
https://youtu.be/-s2iGYDfUAs
Additional Info:
http://www.slapbayarea.org
linktr.ee/ParkerforthePeople
For further information:
Labor Video Project
http://www.labormedia.net
