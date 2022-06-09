From the Open-Publishing Calendar
War On Public Education, Oakland OEA Teachers Speak Out On School Closures, Privatization
Two teachers spoke out about Oakland public school closures, privatization, the Parker Elementary School occupation and the role of the OEA/CTA leadership in their struggle.
During a solidarity event for the Oakland Parker elementary school occupation and liberation school on May 28, 2022, OUSD OEA teachers Gregorio Guiterrez and Shane about the closures of schools, charters, privatization and the role of the OEA/CTA leadership.
This interview was done on 5/28/22
