From the Open-Publishing Calendar From the Open-Publishing Newswire Indybay Feature

War On Public Education, Oakland OEA Teachers Speak Out On School Closures, Privatization by Labor Video Project

Two teachers spoke out about Oakland public school closures, privatization, the Parker Elementary School occupation and the role of the OEA/CTA leadership in their struggle.



This interview was done on 5/28/22



Additional media:

Demos, Billionaires & War On Teachers & Public Education From SFUSD To OUSD With Jack Gerson

https://youtu.be/u52tZhMIt7M

No Excuses Schools: Bad Theory Created KIPP by Amateurs & Backed By SF Billionaire GAP A’s Fisher Family

https://tultican.com/2021/09/04/no-excuses-schools-bad-theory-created-by-amateurs/?fbclid=IwAR01W8anaIt5Go8vCfu-Fas7H6JOq7xmfeLLRoDAf1vEqDyFZaO7AjWeBDg

STOP FCMAT Attack On Oakland Public Schools! OEA, Community & Pols Oppose $90 M In Cuts By Thurmond

https://youtu.be/hVZYDPDXgJA

Oakland ILWU & OEA, Students & Community Rally To Stop Privatization & Union Busting From The Port To The Schools!

https://youtu.be/-s2iGYDfUAs

NO Public Money To A's Billionaire Owner John Fisher For Stadium In Port Of Oakland

https://youtu.be/7L3detM583c

No Public Money For GAP/A's Billionaire Owner John Fisher' Stadium! ILWU Members & Community Rally & Speak Out

https://youtu.be/dKnpBab1kd0

Production of Labor Video Project

http://www.labormedia.net During a solidarity event for the Oakland Parker elementary school occupation and liberation school on May 28, 2022, OUSD OEA teachers Gregorio Guiterrez and Shane about the closures of schools, charters, privatization and the role of the OEA/CTA leadership.This interview was done on 5/28/22Additional media:Demos, Billionaires & War On Teachers & Public Education From SFUSD To OUSD With Jack GersonNo Excuses Schools: Bad Theory Created KIPP by Amateurs & Backed By SF Billionaire GAP A’s Fisher FamilySTOP FCMAT Attack On Oakland Public Schools! OEA, Community & Pols Oppose $90 M In Cuts By ThurmondOakland ILWU & OEA, Students & Community Rally To Stop Privatization & Union Busting From The Port To The Schools!NO Public Money To A's Billionaire Owner John Fisher For Stadium In Port Of OaklandNo Public Money For GAP/A's Billionaire Owner John Fisher' Stadium! ILWU Members & Community Rally & Speak OutProduction of Labor Video Project https://youtu.be/-X_4kcjlteA

§ Oakland Teachers Face Low Pay While Public Schools Close by Labor Video Project

The Oakland Unified School District is closing public schools in the working class Black and Brown communities while expanding and opening up new charters. At the same time the CTA is refusing to bring together all teachers in California that face privatization and union busting by FCMAT and the privatizers who are destroying public education. https://youtu.be/-X_4kcjlteA

§ Stop School Closures by Labor Video Project

Students and parents protesting public school closures in Oakland at a rally called for by the Schools & Labor Againist Privatization SLAP. https://youtu.be/-X_4kcjlteA