Related Categories: East Bay | Education & Student Activism | Labor & Workers
War On Public Education, Oakland OEA Teachers Speak Out On School Closures, Privatization
by Labor Video Project
Thursday Jun 9th, 2022 1:34 PM
Two teachers spoke out about Oakland public school closures, privatization, the Parker Elementary School occupation and the role of the OEA/CTA leadership in their struggle.
oea_keep_teachers_in_oakland.jpg
During a solidarity event for the Oakland Parker elementary school occupation and liberation school on May 28, 2022, OUSD OEA teachers Gregorio Guiterrez and Shane about the closures of schools, charters, privatization and the role of the OEA/CTA leadership.

This interview was done on 5/28/22

Demos, Billionaires & War On Teachers & Public Education From SFUSD To OUSD With Jack Gerson
https://youtu.be/u52tZhMIt7M
No Excuses Schools: Bad Theory Created KIPP by Amateurs & Backed By SF Billionaire GAP A’s Fisher Family
https://tultican.com/2021/09/04/no-excuses-schools-bad-theory-created-by-amateurs/?fbclid=IwAR01W8anaIt5Go8vCfu-Fas7H6JOq7xmfeLLRoDAf1vEqDyFZaO7AjWeBDg
STOP FCMAT Attack On Oakland Public Schools! OEA, Community & Pols Oppose $90 M In Cuts By Thurmond
https://youtu.be/hVZYDPDXgJA
Oakland ILWU & OEA, Students & Community Rally To Stop Privatization & Union Busting From The Port To The Schools!
https://youtu.be/-s2iGYDfUAs
NO Public Money To A's Billionaire Owner John Fisher For Stadium In Port Of Oakland
https://youtu.be/7L3detM583c
No Public Money For GAP/A's Billionaire Owner John Fisher' Stadium! ILWU Members & Community Rally & Speak Out
https://youtu.be/dKnpBab1kd0
Production of Labor Video Project
http://www.labormedia.net
https://youtu.be/-X_4kcjlteA
by Labor Video Project
Thursday Jun 9th, 2022 1:34 PM
oea_smaller_classes4-24-18.jpg
The Oakland Unified School District is closing public schools in the working class Black and Brown communities while expanding and opening up new charters. At the same time the CTA is refusing to bring together all teachers in California that face privatization and union busting by FCMAT and the privatizers who are destroying public education.
https://youtu.be/-X_4kcjlteA
by Labor Video Project
Thursday Jun 9th, 2022 1:34 PM
sm_img_6826.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
Students and parents protesting public school closures in Oakland at a rally called for by the Schools & Labor Againist Privatization SLAP.
https://youtu.be/-X_4kcjlteA
by Labor Video Project
Thursday Jun 9th, 2022 1:34 PM
sm_oea_strike_fight_for_our_public_schools_2-28-19.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
Public schools are under attack in California at the same time there is a $97 billion dollar surplus. The CTA and CFT are refusing to mobilize their members that there be full funding of public education and an end to public school closures. They also refuse to demand the abolishment of FCMAT which is being used to push budget cuts and school privatization while allowing the expansion of charters and further privatization of public education.
https://youtu.be/-X_4kcjlteA
© 2000–2022 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
