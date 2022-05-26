Students, parents and teachers have occupied the Oakland Parker Elementary school to stop it's closure and other Oakland schools. There will be community labor solidarity with their action on Saturday May 28, 2022.
Additional Media;
SLAP Press Conference On OEA Strike Against Closure of OUSD School & Privatization of Howard Terminal For Fisher’s Stadium
https://youtu.be/uHwkSzCNCcU
Shut It Down! OEA Strikes & ILWU Shuts Docks In Fight Against Privatization & Union Busting
https://youtu.be/a4ozf6qiQSw
No Shutdown! Oakland La Esquelita School Meeting On Closures, ,Charters, OEA & Fisher's Stadium
https://youtu.be/bmS3D---_Os
STOP FCMAT Attack On Oakland Public Schools! OEA, Community & Pols Oppose $90 M In Cuts By Thurmond
https://youtu.be/hVZYDPDXgJA
Oakland ILWU & OEA, Students & Community Rally To Stop Privatization & Union Busting From The Port To The Schools!
https://youtu.be/-s2iGYDfUAs
NO Public Money To A's Billionaire Owner John Fisher For Stadium In Port Of Oakland
https://youtu.be/7L3detM583c
No Public Money For GAP/A's Billionaire Owner John Fisher' Stadium! ILWU Members & Community Rally & Speak Out
https://youtu.be/dKnpBab1kd0
IT'S WAR! The Fight To Stop School Closures In Oakland As Hundreds Rally and March
https://youtu.be/dV0bjNSSUbE
|Date
|Saturday May 28
|Time
|12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
|Event Type
|Class/Workshop
|Organizer/Author
|SLAP
|Location Details
|
Oakland Parker Elementary School
7929 Ney St.
Oakland
|
For more event information: http://www.slapbayarea.org
Added to the calendar on Thursday May 26th, 2022 1:21 PM
