top
East Bay
East Bay
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: East Bay | Education & Student Activism
View events for the week of 5/28/2022
Support Oakland Parker Elementary Occupation-Stop The Public School Closures
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Saturday May 28
Time 12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Event Type Class/Workshop
Organizer/AuthorSLAP
Location Details
Oakland Parker Elementary School
7929 Ney St.
Oakland
Students, parents and teachers have occupied the Oakland Parker Elementary school to stop it's closure and other Oakland schools. There will be community labor solidarity with their action on Saturday May 28, 2022.

Additional Media;
SLAP Press Conference On OEA Strike Against Closure of OUSD School & Privatization of Howard Terminal For Fisher’s Stadium
https://youtu.be/uHwkSzCNCcU
Shut It Down! OEA Strikes & ILWU Shuts Docks In Fight Against Privatization & Union Busting
https://youtu.be/a4ozf6qiQSw
No Shutdown! Oakland La Esquelita School Meeting On Closures, ,Charters, OEA & Fisher's Stadium
https://youtu.be/bmS3D---_Os
STOP FCMAT Attack On Oakland Public Schools! OEA, Community & Pols Oppose $90 M In Cuts By Thurmond
https://youtu.be/hVZYDPDXgJA
Oakland ILWU & OEA, Students & Community Rally To Stop Privatization & Union Busting From The Port To The Schools!
https://youtu.be/-s2iGYDfUAs
NO Public Money To A's Billionaire Owner John Fisher For Stadium In Port Of Oakland
https://youtu.be/7L3detM583c
No Public Money For GAP/A's Billionaire Owner John Fisher' Stadium! ILWU Members & Community Rally & Speak Out
https://youtu.be/dKnpBab1kd0
IT'S WAR! The Fight To Stop School Closures In Oakland As Hundreds Rally and March
https://youtu.be/dV0bjNSSUbE
sm_slap_parker_occupation_newhalfsheet.jpg
original image (825x1275)
For more event information: http://www.slapbayarea.org

Added to the calendar on Thursday May 26th, 2022 1:21 PM
§Parker Elementary School Supporters
by SLAP
Thursday May 26th, 2022 1:21 PM
sm_parker_elementary_occupation_5-26-22.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
There is growing support for the occupation of Oakland Parker Elementary school. The Oakland Unified School District board voted to close Parker and other public schools while expanding and opening more charter schools.
http://www.slapbayarea.org
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

Donate Now!

$ 117.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2022 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code