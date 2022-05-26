



Additional Media;

SLAP Press Conference On OEA Strike Against Closure of OUSD School & Privatization of Howard Terminal For Fisher’s Stadium

Shut It Down! OEA Strikes & ILWU Shuts Docks In Fight Against Privatization & Union Busting

No Shutdown! Oakland La Esquelita School Meeting On Closures, ,Charters, OEA & Fisher's Stadium

STOP FCMAT Attack On Oakland Public Schools! OEA, Community & Pols Oppose $90 M In Cuts By Thurmond

Oakland ILWU & OEA, Students & Community Rally To Stop Privatization & Union Busting From The Port To The Schools!

NO Public Money To A's Billionaire Owner John Fisher For Stadium In Port Of Oakland

No Public Money For GAP/A's Billionaire Owner John Fisher' Stadium! ILWU Members & Community Rally & Speak Out

IT'S WAR! The Fight To Stop School Closures In Oakland As Hundreds Rally and March

Students, parents and teachers have occupied the Oakland Parker Elementary school to stop it's closure and other Oakland schools. There will be community labor solidarity with their action on Saturday May 28, 2022. For more event information: http://www.slapbayarea.org

