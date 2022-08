The eviction of the Parker Community School is now underway!

Please go to Parker School at 7929 Ney Ave. Oakland (1 block northeast of MacArthur and 2 blocks southeast of 78th Ave.).And please forward this to others who might be interested!Thanks!See: https://twitter.com/saveparker510/status/1555344442491428864?cxt=HHwWgICj4fTh2JUrAAAA and: https://twitter.com/APTPaction/status/1555344861502382080?cxt=HHwWgICh0ab62JUrAAAA For more info about the Parker School Liberation, please see: https://www.slapbayarea.org/team-3 Photos from June and some additional info is here: https://www.indybay.org/newsitems/2022/06/19/18850561.php