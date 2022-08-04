From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Go to Parker School in Oakland NOW! OUSD security has shown up!
The eviction of the Parker Community School is now underway!
Please go to Parker School at 7929 Ney Ave. Oakland (1 block northeast of MacArthur and 2 blocks southeast of 78th Ave.).
And please forward this to others who might be interested!
Thanks!
See: https://twitter.com/saveparker510/status/1555344442491428864?cxt=HHwWgICj4fTh2JUrAAAA and: https://twitter.com/APTPaction/status/1555344861502382080?cxt=HHwWgICh0ab62JUrAAAA
For more info about the Parker School Liberation, please see: https://www.slapbayarea.org/team-3
Photos from June and some additional info is here: https://www.indybay.org/newsitems/2022/06/19/18850561.php
