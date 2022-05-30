Parents, students, teachers and community members have occupied Oakland Parker Elementary school to stop it's closure. The OUSD board has voted to close Parker and 10 other schools while opening and expanding charters.

Parents, students and community members have occupied the Parkers Elementary school which is to be close by the Oakland School board along with 11 other schools.An OEA teacher Gregorio Gutierrez and a school resource worker Timothy Killins talk about the occupation of the Parker Elementary in Oakland school district. It was occupied by students, parents with the support of teachers and the community on Wednesday May 25, 2022.They also discussed the systemic racism, charters, privatization and the role of schools that are fighting the attacks.. Also discussed was the failure of the OEA/CTA leadership to organize a fight against closures and also unite districts throughout the state who face similar attack.Also Gregorio Gutierrez who is a teacher and former US Marine who served in Iraq talks about the massacres, guns and arming teachers as well as profiteering by the gun industry.This interview was done on 5/28/22 on communityAdditional Media:"We Are Defending Our Kids" Voices At Oakland Parker Elementary School OccupationShut It Down! OEA Strikes & ILWU Shuts Docks In Fight Against Privatization & Union BustingEast Bay Trade Unionists Oppose Port Privatization of Howard Terminal For Billionaire GAP A's StadiumNo Shutdown! Oakland La Esquelita School Meeting On Closures, ,Charters, OEA & Fisher's StadiumSTOP FCMAT Attack On Oakland Public Schools! OEA, Community & Pols Oppose $90 M In Cuts By ThurmondOakland ILWU & OEA, Students & Community Rally To Stop Privatization & Union Busting From The Port To The Schools!NO Public Money To A's Billionaire Owner John Fisher For Stadium In Port Of OaklandNo Public Money For GAP/A's Billionaire Owner John Fisher' Stadium! ILWU Members & Community Rally & Speak OutIT'S WAR! The Fight To Stop School Closures In Oakland As Hundreds Rally and MarchBuild The A’s Stadium In Pacific Heights! Labor Day Rally At Billionaire GAP A's John Fisher's MansionFisher, STOP THE GREED! ILWU 10 & Community Activists Speak Out To Protest Port Theft PrivatizationNo Excuses Schools: Bad Theory Created KIPP by Amateurs & Backed By SF Billionaire GAP A’s Fisher FamilyOakland Port Privatization Scam By Billionaire John Fisher, Demos & Union BureaucratsWho's Selling Whom? The A's Stadium, The Destruction of Howard Terminal In The Port Of Oakland & The Battle In Labor"It's Insane!" ILWU Longshore Workers & Truckers Challenge Oakland A's Billionaire Owner John Fisher’s Land Grab Of Howard TerminalAdditional Information:linktr.ee/ParkerforthePeopleLabor Video Project