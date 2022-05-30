top
Related Categories: East Bay | Education & Student Activism | Labor & Workers
Oakland Parker Elementary School Occupation, Charters, SLAP, OEA/CTA, Privatization & Guns
by Labor Video Project
Monday May 30th, 2022 10:32 AM
Parents, students, teachers and community members have occupied Oakland Parker Elementary school to stop it's closure. The OUSD board has voted to close Parker and 10 other schools while opening and expanding charters.
sm_img_7279.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
Parents, students and community members have occupied the Parkers Elementary school which is to be close by the Oakland School board along with 11 other schools.

An OEA teacher Gregorio Gutierrez and a school resource worker Timothy Killins talk about the occupation of the Parker Elementary in Oakland school district. It was occupied by students, parents with the support of teachers and the community on Wednesday May 25, 2022.
They also discussed the systemic racism, charters, privatization and the role of schools that are fighting the attacks.. Also discussed was the failure of the OEA/CTA leadership to organize a fight against closures and also unite districts throughout the state who face similar attack.

Also Gregorio Gutierrez who is a teacher and former US Marine who served in Iraq talks about the massacres, guns and arming teachers as well as profiteering by the gun industry.

This interview was done on 5/28/22 on community

Additional Media:
"We Are Defending Our Kids" Voices At Oakland Parker Elementary School Occupation
https://youtu.be/-WperqoSzoU
Shut It Down! OEA Strikes & ILWU Shuts Docks In Fight Against Privatization & Union Busting
https://youtu.be/a4ozf6qiQSw

East Bay Trade Unionists Oppose Port Privatization of Howard Terminal For Billionaire GAP A's Stadium
https://youtu.be/X7BOde5wq_E

No Shutdown! Oakland La Esquelita School Meeting On Closures, ,Charters, OEA & Fisher's Stadium
https://youtu.be/bmS3D---_Os

STOP FCMAT Attack On Oakland Public Schools! OEA, Community & Pols Oppose $90 M In Cuts By Thurmond
https://youtu.be/hVZYDPDXgJA

Oakland ILWU & OEA, Students & Community Rally To Stop Privatization & Union Busting From The Port To The Schools!
https://youtu.be/-s2iGYDfUAs

NO Public Money To A's Billionaire Owner John Fisher For Stadium In Port Of Oakland
https://youtu.be/7L3detM583c

No Public Money For GAP/A's Billionaire Owner John Fisher' Stadium! ILWU Members & Community Rally & Speak Out
https://youtu.be/dKnpBab1kd0

IT'S WAR! The Fight To Stop School Closures In Oakland As Hundreds Rally and March
https://youtu.be/dV0bjNSSUbE

Build The A’s Stadium In Pacific Heights! Labor Day Rally At Billionaire GAP A's John Fisher's Mansion
https://youtu.be/VRBqGMgKnHM

Fisher, STOP THE GREED! ILWU 10 & Community Activists Speak Out To Protest Port Theft Privatization
https://youtu.be/a_Mp_b1pF_A

No Excuses Schools: Bad Theory Created KIPP by Amateurs & Backed By SF Billionaire GAP A’s Fisher Family
https://tultican.com/2021/09/04/no-excuses-schools-bad-theory-created-by-amateurs/?fbclid=IwAR01W8anaIt5Go8vCfu-Fas7H6JOq7xmfeLLRoDAf1vEqDyFZaO7AjWeBDg

Oakland Port Privatization Scam By Billionaire John Fisher, Demos & Union Bureaucrats
https://youtu.be/1hu_s7A4Yc8

Who's Selling Whom? The A's Stadium, The Destruction of Howard Terminal In The Port Of Oakland & The Battle In Labor
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2sgYOaGbB7U&t=19s

"It's Insane!" ILWU Longshore Workers & Truckers Challenge Oakland A's Billionaire Owner John Fisher’s Land Grab Of Howard Terminal
https://youtu.be/5A8uZpqSX_M

Additional Information:
http://www.slapbayarea.org
linktr.ee/ParkerforthePeople
Labor Video Project
http://www.labormedia.net
https://youtu.be/ERZ1cWJ7YRk
§The Color Of School Closures
by Labor Video Project
Monday May 30th, 2022 10:32 AM
sm_img_7322.jpg
original image (1875x1293)
The shutdown of public schools in Black and Brown working class communities is happening nationally and part of the fight at the Parker Elementary School in Oakland.
https://youtu.be/ERZ1cWJ7YRk
§Students Doing Art Work At The Occupied School
by Labor Video Project
Monday May 30th, 2022 10:32 AM
sm_img_7296.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
Students were doing art work during the occupation. The closure of the school would attack the most important center for the community and is being pushed by developers who want the land for million dollar homes. The expansion of charters and privatization pushed by the Democratic Party is escalating in Oakland and statewide said participants.
https://youtu.be/ERZ1cWJ7YRk
