East Bay | Education & Student Activism | Labor & Workers
Oakland Parker Elementary School Occupation, Charters, SLAP, OEA/CTA, Privatization & Guns
Parents, students, teachers and community members have occupied Oakland Parker Elementary school to stop it's closure. The OUSD board has voted to close Parker and 10 other schools while opening and expanding charters.
Parents, students and community members have occupied the Parkers Elementary school which is to be close by the Oakland School board along with 11 other schools.
An OEA teacher Gregorio Gutierrez and a school resource worker Timothy Killins talk about the occupation of the Parker Elementary in Oakland school district. It was occupied by students, parents with the support of teachers and the community on Wednesday May 25, 2022.
They also discussed the systemic racism, charters, privatization and the role of schools that are fighting the attacks.. Also discussed was the failure of the OEA/CTA leadership to organize a fight against closures and also unite districts throughout the state who face similar attack.
Also Gregorio Gutierrez who is a teacher and former US Marine who served in Iraq talks about the massacres, guns and arming teachers as well as profiteering by the gun industry.
This interview was done on 5/28/22 on community
Additional Media:
"We Are Defending Our Kids" Voices At Oakland Parker Elementary School Occupation
https://youtu.be/-WperqoSzoU
Shut It Down! OEA Strikes & ILWU Shuts Docks In Fight Against Privatization & Union Busting
https://youtu.be/a4ozf6qiQSw
East Bay Trade Unionists Oppose Port Privatization of Howard Terminal For Billionaire GAP A's Stadium
https://youtu.be/X7BOde5wq_E
No Shutdown! Oakland La Esquelita School Meeting On Closures, ,Charters, OEA & Fisher's Stadium
https://youtu.be/bmS3D---_Os
STOP FCMAT Attack On Oakland Public Schools! OEA, Community & Pols Oppose $90 M In Cuts By Thurmond
https://youtu.be/hVZYDPDXgJA
Oakland ILWU & OEA, Students & Community Rally To Stop Privatization & Union Busting From The Port To The Schools!
https://youtu.be/-s2iGYDfUAs
NO Public Money To A's Billionaire Owner John Fisher For Stadium In Port Of Oakland
https://youtu.be/7L3detM583c
No Public Money For GAP/A's Billionaire Owner John Fisher' Stadium! ILWU Members & Community Rally & Speak Out
https://youtu.be/dKnpBab1kd0
IT'S WAR! The Fight To Stop School Closures In Oakland As Hundreds Rally and March
https://youtu.be/dV0bjNSSUbE
Build The A’s Stadium In Pacific Heights! Labor Day Rally At Billionaire GAP A's John Fisher's Mansion
https://youtu.be/VRBqGMgKnHM
Fisher, STOP THE GREED! ILWU 10 & Community Activists Speak Out To Protest Port Theft Privatization
https://youtu.be/a_Mp_b1pF_A
No Excuses Schools: Bad Theory Created KIPP by Amateurs & Backed By SF Billionaire GAP A’s Fisher Family
https://tultican.com/2021/09/04/no-excuses-schools-bad-theory-created-by-amateurs/?fbclid=IwAR01W8anaIt5Go8vCfu-Fas7H6JOq7xmfeLLRoDAf1vEqDyFZaO7AjWeBDg
Oakland Port Privatization Scam By Billionaire John Fisher, Demos & Union Bureaucrats
https://youtu.be/1hu_s7A4Yc8
Who's Selling Whom? The A's Stadium, The Destruction of Howard Terminal In The Port Of Oakland & The Battle In Labor
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2sgYOaGbB7U&t=19s
"It's Insane!" ILWU Longshore Workers & Truckers Challenge Oakland A's Billionaire Owner John Fisher’s Land Grab Of Howard Terminal
https://youtu.be/5A8uZpqSX_M
Additional Information:
http://www.slapbayarea.org
linktr.ee/ParkerforthePeople
Labor Video Project
http://www.labormedia.net
