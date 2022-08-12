WorkWeek On Fight Against Attack On Parker Liberation School & CCSF Parcel Tax For CCSF, Rank & File At UAW 2022 Convention Delegates Push Against Two Tier & For DemocracyWorkWeek 8-11-22 Fight Against Attack On Parker LiberationWorkWeek covers the battle at the Parker Elementary school in Oakland. It is one of 11 public schools in workingclass Black and Brown districts that the school board has ordered closed. The school has been turned into a liberationschool to keep it open and after an attack by OUSD security police a press conference was held on August 5 to protestthe attack.Next WorkWeek looks at the organized destruction of San Francisco Community College which has been going fordecades. The administration and Board of Trustees have laid off hundreds of faculty and shut down thousands ofclasses denying working class students the right to a public higher education in San Francisco. Now the union andand the same administration are pushing a regressive parcel tax to fund the college. We talked with CCSF AFT 2121 lecturerRick Baum about this parcel tax and why the organization HEAT is against it.WorkWeekRank & File At UAW 2022 Convention Delegates Push Against Two Tier & For DemocracyWorkWeek looks at the recent UAW constitutional convention which was held in Detroit the last week of July. Interviewedare former UAW 909 president Frank Hammer about the struggle against two tiers, concession bargaining and the refusal of the UAW leadership to invite Mexico GM workers who acted in solidarity with the GM workers when they went on strike.Additional Media:New World In The UAW: Report By UAW 551 Past VP & UAWD Co-chair Scott HouldiesonUAW 2022 Convention, Democracy & Issues Facing Members With Scott Houldieson UAW 551 DelegateAFL-CIO International Operations in Mexico - Old Wine in a New Bottle? By UAW 909 Past President Frank Hammer"He Who Pays The Piper Calls The Tune" AFL-CIO AIFLD In El Salvador by Frank HammerWW 3-7-20 UAW Michigan Workers On Elections, Coronavirus, GM Strike, Democracy & InternationalismWW 9-10-19 UAW GM Contract Fight With Frank Hammer & Shawn CrawfordWith Babies and Banners Story of the Women's Emergency Brigade 1979The United Auto Workers and the Big Three Automakers: A Tale of CorruptionThe Decline Of The UAW, Business Unionism, TPP & International Solidarity With Frank HammerToyota Fremont NUMMI UAW2244 Workers Protest ClosureUAW 3520 Fired Freightliner Diamler Workers Fight for JusticeAssassinations, The AFL-CIO, AIFLD, Solidarity Center & NED With Frank HammerThe AFL-CIO, NED & US Labor Imperialism With Kim ScipesKim Scipes on The AFL-CIO's Secret War against Developing Country Workers:Solidarity or SabotageThe AFL-CIO, Privatization, Ukraine, NED & ImperialismVictor Reuther Solidarity of Subversion AFL-CIO CIAFor more information:LEPAIOWorkWeek#laborradionetwork #LaborRadioPod #1u #UnionStrongUAW Volvo Strike.jpeg