The Schools and Labor Against Privatization SLAP had an educational conference on July 9, 2022 and these were the first two presentations

Stop Privatization Of Education, Port & Public Services: SLAP Educational Conference Intros Part 1The Schools and Labor Against Privatization SLAP held an educational conference on July 9, 2022 at ILWU Local 6. The introductory speakers were Divya Farias who is a member of the OEA and Trent Willis who is immediate past president of ILWU Local 10. They discussed the struggle against privatization, the billionaires and the struggle with the labor movement over these issues.