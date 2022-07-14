top
Related Categories: East Bay | Labor & Workers
Stop Privatization Of Education, Port & Public Services: SLAP Educational Conf Intros Pt 1
by SLAP
Thursday Jul 14th, 2022 8:56 AM
The Schools and Labor Against Privatization SLAP had an educational conference on July 9, 2022 and these were the first two presentations
Stop Privatization Of Education, Port & Public Services: SLAP Educational Conference Intros Part 1
The Schools and Labor Against Privatization SLAP held an educational conference on July 9, 2022 at ILWU Local 6. The introductory speakers were Divya Farias who is a member of the OEA and Trent Willis who is immediate past president of ILWU Local 10. They discussed the struggle against privatization, the billionaires and the struggle with the labor movement over these issues.

Additional media:
SLAP At Parker Elementary School Fighting Closures Of Schools & Privatization of Port of Oakland
https://youtu.be/j9xUIf3s6Kc

War On Public Education, Oakland OEA Teachers Speak Out On School Closures, Privatization & OEA/CTA
https://youtu.be/-X_4kcjlteA

Oakland Parker Elementary School Occupation, Charters, SLAP, OEA/CTA, Privatization & Guns
https://youtu.be/ERZ1cWJ7YRk

Shut It Down! OEA Strikes & ILWU Shuts Docks In Fight Against Privatization & Union Busting
https://youtu.be/a4ozf6qiQSw

East Bay Trade Unionists Oppose Port Privatization of Howard Terminal For Billionaire GAP A's Stadium
https://youtu.be/X7BOde5wq_E

No Shutdown! Oakland La Esquelita School Meeting On Closures, ,Charters, OEA & Fisher's Stadium
https://youtu.be/bmS3D---_Os

STOP FCMAT Attack On Oakland Public Schools! OEA, Community & Pols Oppose $90 M In Cuts By Thurmond
https://youtu.be/hVZYDPDXgJA

Oakland ILWU &OEA, Students & Community Rally To Stop Privatization & Union Busting From The Port To The Schools!
https://youtu.be/-s2iGYDfUAs

Additional Info:
http://www.slapbayarea.org
linktr.ee/ParkerforthePeople
Labor Video Project
http://www.labormedia.net
https://youtu.be/mRGnPfHCDdA
§Trent Willis, Past President of ILWU Local 2
by SLAP
Thursday Jul 14th, 2022 8:56 AM
sm_img_7732.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
Trent Willis, past president of ILWU Local 10 spoke at Schools and Labor Against Privatization educational conference.
https://youtu.be/mRGnPfHCDdA
§Benny Bufano Mural At ILWU Local 6
by SLAP
Thursday Jul 14th, 2022 8:56 AM
sm_img_7729.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
ILWU Local 6 has a Benny Bufano mosaic mural in front of their hall.
https://youtu.be/mRGnPfHCDdA
§Participants Of SLAP Educational Conference
by SLAP
Thursday Jul 14th, 2022 8:56 AM
sm_img_7751.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
Part of audience of the SLAP educational conference.
https://youtu.be/mRGnPfHCDdA
