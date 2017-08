UPDATE

White-supremacist and other fascist groups have repeatedly targeted the Bay Area in recent months. Now they are back for a weekend of provocations on Saturday, August 26 in San Francisco and Sunday, August 27 in Berkeley. The pro-Trump group "Patriot Prayer" is having a "Freedom" rally at Crissy Field in SF. Their events in Portland and Seattle attracted neo-Nazis, white supremacists, militia groups, and "Alt-Right" trolls. As with Boston, organizers in the Bay Area are calling for people to come together by the thousands to say: We will not allow your hate in San Francisco.The National Park Service granted a permit for the fascist rally in San Francisco and plans to close off most of the Presidio. The only means to enter and exit Crissy Field will be via the Marina Green (via Marina Blvd). A day of non-violent mass resistance against hate and white supremacy begins at 10am with the ILWU Local 10 and others marching from Longshoreman’s Lot, 400 North Point St., to Crissy Field. A very heavy law enforcement presence is expected, along with bag checks for a long list of prohibited items , including bicycles, helmets, and liquids (other than water in factory-sealed, clear plastic bottles).The following day, Sunday, August 27, white supremacists, Alt-Right activists and neo-Nazis are holding a “No to Marxism in America” rally at Martin Luther King Park in Berkeley. In response, a coalition of Bay Area anti-racist and anti-fascist groups, including SURJ, are calling for a demonstration of united resistance to hate in the Bay, while denying the fascists a platform to further their racist agenda.Anti-racist demonstrators will gather at Ohlone Park, located at MLK and Hearst, and march to Berkeley City Hall, MLK and Allston. The fascist rally is scheduled to take place across the street, despite having it's official permit application denied by the City. Anti-racist demonstrators plan to maintain a presence and send a clear message: No racism, and no hate speech in Berkeley. The weekend of anti-fascist resistance also includes benefit events in SF and Oakland featuring bands, DJs, and speakers.Saturday, August 26: No Hatred In San Francisco Sunday, August 27: Nazis Are Coming - Defend Berkeley!