Fri Aug 25 2017No Hate in the Bay: A Weekend of Resistance to Fascism
Fri Aug 25 2017White-Supremacists and Other Fascists Return for Bay Area Weekend in SF and Berkeley
UPDATE (8/25, 10pm): Organizers of the fascist "Patriot Prayer" called off their Presidio rally for Saturday, announcing a supposed press conference for Alamo Square at 2pm with all of the same speakers scheduled for Crissy Field. San Francisco Against Hate and the ILWU have called for a march at 11am. The organizer of the fascist rally set for Berkeley on Sunday claims she doesn't want people to come, but she plans on attending herself.
White-supremacist and other fascist groups have repeatedly targeted the Bay Area in recent months. Now they are back for a weekend of provocations on Saturday, August 26 in San Francisco and Sunday, August 27 in Berkeley. The pro-Trump group "Patriot Prayer" is having a "Freedom" rally at Crissy Field in SF. Their events in Portland and Seattle attracted neo-Nazis, white supremacists, militia groups, and "Alt-Right" trolls. As with Boston, organizers in the Bay Area are calling for people to come together by the thousands to say: We will not allow your hate in San Francisco.
The National Park Service granted a permit for the fascist rally in San Francisco and plans to close off most of the Presidio. The only means to enter and exit Crissy Field will be via the Marina Green (via Marina Blvd). A day of non-violent mass resistance against hate and white supremacy begins at 10am with the ILWU Local 10 and others marching from Longshoreman’s Lot, 400 North Point St., to Crissy Field. A very heavy law enforcement presence is expected, along with bag checks for a long list of prohibited items, including bicycles, helmets, and liquids (other than water in factory-sealed, clear plastic bottles).
The following day, Sunday, August 27, white supremacists, Alt-Right activists and neo-Nazis are holding a “No to Marxism in America” rally at Martin Luther King Park in Berkeley. In response, a coalition of Bay Area anti-racist and anti-fascist groups, including SURJ, are calling for a demonstration of united resistance to hate in the Bay, while denying the fascists a platform to further their racist agenda.
Anti-racist demonstrators will gather at Ohlone Park, located at MLK and Hearst, and march to Berkeley City Hall, MLK and Allston. The fascist rally is scheduled to take place across the street, despite having it's official permit application denied by the City. Anti-racist demonstrators plan to maintain a presence and send a clear message: No racism, and no hate speech in Berkeley. The weekend of anti-fascist resistance also includes benefit events in SF and Oakland featuring bands, DJs, and speakers.
Saturday, August 26: No Hatred In San Francisco | Sunday, August 27: Nazis Are Coming - Defend Berkeley!
08/26/17 German Government Shuts Down Linksunten Indymedia: What It Means and What to Do Front Page | Police State and Prisons | Racial Justice | Global Justice and Anti-Capitalism | Indymedia | International | Government & Elections08/25/17 ICE's Homeland Security Investigations Unit Raids Oakland Home, Arrests Two Front Page | Police State and Prisons | Racial Justice | East Bay | Immigrant Rights08/25/17 White-Supremacists and Other Fascists Return for Bay Area Weekend in SF and Berkeley Front Page | Police State and Prisons | Racial Justice | Global Justice and Anti-Capitalism | San Francisco | East Bay | California | U.S.08/24/17 Solidarity in San José with Millions for Prisoners March in DC Front Page | Police State and Prisons | Racial Justice | Health, Housing, and Public Services | Labor & Workers | Global Justice and Anti-Capitalism | South Bay | U.S.08/24/17 Trump Admin Narrows Scope of Inauguration Protest Website Request But Witch Hunt Continues Front Page | Police State and Prisons | Global Justice and Anti-Capitalism | Indymedia | Peninsula | U.S.08/23/17 After Google Fires Misogynistic Engineer, Feminists React at Mountain View Demo Front Page | Global Justice and Anti-Capitalism | Womyn | Peninsula08/23/17 Outing Bay Area Campaign Contributors of David Duke, Former KKK Imperial Wizard Front Page | Racial Justice | San Francisco | East Bay | North Bay / Marin | California | U.S. | Santa Cruz Indymedia08/19/17 Decision Likely Halts Program That Kills Coyotes, Bobcats, Mountain Lions Front Page | Environment & Forest Defense | California | U.S. | Government & Elections | Animal Liberation | Santa Cruz Indymedia08/18/17 Chlorpyrifos in Air More Than 18 Times Higher Than EPA Level of Concern Front Page | Environment & Forest Defense | Health, Housing, and Public Services | Central Valley | California | Government & Elections | Santa Cruz Indymedia08/17/17 Alameda County Sheriff’s Office Retweets White Supremacist Press Conference Front Page | Police State and Prisons | Racial Justice | Indymedia | East Bay | U.S. | Immigrant Rights08/17/17 San Francisco Demonstrators Call for Halt to War Games Along the Korean Peninsula Front Page | Anti-War | San Francisco | InternationalRelated Categories: California | East Bay | San Francisco | U.S. | Global Justice and Anti-Capitalism | Police State and Prisons | Racial Justice | Front Page
NLGSF Demands City Of Berkeley Retract Unconstitutional Rules Targeting Counter Protesters Sunday Aug 27th 12:39 AM
No Hate in the Bay: A Weekend of Resistance to Fascism (1 comment) Friday Aug 25th 12:47 AM
California Admission Day and the Compromise of 1850 (1 comment) Sunday Aug 20th 6:44 PM
California Pursues New Health Protections on Chlorpyrifos Friday Aug 18th 11:45 AM
Outing the Bay Area campaign contributors of KKK fascist David Duke (28 comments) Thursday Aug 17th 9:57 PM
Air Testing Shows Unsafe Levels of Brain-Harming Pesticide in Kern County Thursday Aug 17th 5:39 PM
ACLU of California Statement: White Supremacist Violence is Not Free Speech (1 comment) Thursday Aug 17th 4:20 PM
167th California Admission Day Celebration ~ African Heritage Month Wednesday Aug 16th 7:36 PM
Court Rules Monterey County's Federal Animal-killing Contract Violates Law Wednesday Aug 16th 9:45 AM
Senate Bill 649 strikes at the electric grid, with utility workers in the crosshairs Wednesday Aug 16th 6:45 PM
Ban Fracking In San Luis Obispo County Tuesday Aug 15th 10:43 PM
Celltowers coming to your window shortly: CA SB.649 Thursday Aug 10th 8:45 PM
Insure the Human Right to Health Friday Aug 4th 1:21 AM
The Hubris of Donald Trump Friday Jul 28th 4:11 PM
Technology, Automation, Internationalism, Longshore Workers And The Future Of Work Tuesday Jul 25th 12:55 PM
Lawsuit Launched to Protect Snowy Plovers From Off-road Vehicles at Oceano Dunes Tuesday Jul 25th 10:22 AM
Negro on California's Corporate Marijuana Rush Thursday Jul 20th 4:11 PM
Trump Offshore Oil Leasing Plan Threatens Every U.S. Ocean, Coastline Saturday Jul 1st 3:50 PM
SEIU 1021 Nato Green Doing Damage Control For SEIU? Opposes Single Payer In CA Wednesday Jul 12th 4:10 PM
Black Agriculture is helping expand California Apps for Ag to Underserved Communities Saturday May 27th 7:48 AM
African New Year's Day ~ Sacred Summer Solstice Celebration (1 comment) Tuesday May 23rd 2:04 PM
Sen Fenistein Supported by Health Insurers; Opposes Medicare for All Tuesday May 2nd 8:38 PM
California won its first major battle over `sanctuary cities' Wednesday Apr 26th 5:42 PM
California bill to eliminate bail system clears first hurdle (1 comment) Thursday Apr 6th 11:10 AM
Californians Against Fracking Responds to EPA’s Methane Regulation Announcement Friday Mar 17th 6:01 PM
California Announces Revised Proposed Rules on Agricultural Pesticide Use Near Schools Thursday Mar 16th 10:11 AM
2017 Black Minds Matter ~ the question is to whom... and why... (1 comment) Thursday Mar 9th 8:59 PM
