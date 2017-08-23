top
SF Bay Area Indymedia indymedia
Features
Calendar
Local
Global
Other
Regions
north coast
central valley
south bay
peninsula
international
Topics
animal lib
anti-war
arts + action
drug war
education
en español
environment
global justice
government
health/housing
immigrant
media activism
labor
lgbti / queer
police state
womyn
International
americas
haiti
iraq
palestine
afghanistan
More
make media
get involved
photo gallery
feature archives
fault lines
links
Donate
Help support grassroots independent media.
donate
$16.00 donated in past month
IMC Network
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Santa Cruz Restaurateur Gives $500 to KKK Fascist David Duke
Wed Aug 23 2017 (Updated 08/24/17)
Santa Cruz Restaurateur Gives $500 to KKK Fascist David Duke
Wed Aug 23 2017 (Updated 08/24/17)
Outing Bay Area Campaign Contributors of David Duke, Former KKK Imperial Wizard
Santa Cruz Restaurateur Gives $500 to KKK Fascist David Duke
Some have suggested that the best way to fight back against all the hate being spread around by the Trump regime, the KKK, neo-Nazis, and white supremacists, is by exposing the supporters of hate and violence, in the good old U.S.A. One place to start exposing the supporters of hate, would be to expose some of the local supporters of David Duke who reside in the Bay Area.

David Duke ran for the U.S. Senate during 2016, from Mandeville, Louisiana, and lost. However, Duke had a number of campaign contributors in local cities. According to public records, William H. Hubbel of Walnut Creek gave $500 to Duke’s campaign. Donations also came from Martinez, Hayward, Santa Rosa, and San Francisco.

Roger F. Grigsby, owner and founding chef of O'mei Restaurant in Santa Cruz, is another proud supporter of David Duke. Christina Waters, a local food critic who has reviewed O'mei and a contributing editor for Good Times, responded in defense of Grigsby, and accused the article's author of "fascism." Waters wrote, "Not sure who you are or what you hope to gain by ruining some careers — isn’t there enough fascism erupting in this country already, without your adding more?"

Read More
feed Latest features from all sections of the site:
08/23/17 After Google Fires Misogynistic Engineer, Feminists React at Mountain View Demo Womyn | Peninsula08/23/17 Outing Bay Area Campaign Contributors of David Duke, Former KKK Imperial Wizard Front Page | Racial Justice | San Francisco | East Bay | North Bay / Marin | California | U.S. | Santa Cruz Indymedia08/19/17 Decision Likely Halts Program That Kills Coyotes, Bobcats, Mountain Lions Front Page | Environment & Forest Defense | California | U.S. | Government & Elections | Animal Liberation | Santa Cruz Indymedia08/18/17 Chlorpyrifos in Air More Than 18 Times Higher Than EPA Level of Concern Front Page | Environment & Forest Defense | Health, Housing, and Public Services | Central Valley | California | Government & Elections | Santa Cruz Indymedia08/17/17 Alameda County Sheriff’s Office Retweets White Supremacist Press Conference Front Page | Police State and Prisons | Racial Justice | Indymedia | East Bay | U.S. | Immigrant Rights08/17/17 San Francisco Demonstrators Call for Halt to War Games Along the Korean Peninsula Front Page | Anti-War | San Francisco | International08/16/17 Eric Clanton Releases First Public Statement Since Being Targeted Front Page | Police State and Prisons | Labor & Workers | Global Justice and Anti-Capitalism | East Bay | U.S.08/16/17 Iconic Santa Cruz Coffeehouse, Caffé Pergolesi, Closes Up Shop Front Page | Labor & Workers | Arts + Action | Santa Cruz Indymedia08/16/17 Demand CSU Stanislaus Expel Neo-Nazi and Unite the Right Organizer Nathan Damigo Front Page | Racial Justice | Global Justice and Anti-Capitalism | Education & Student Activism | Central Valley | California | U.S.08/15/17 Total Opposition to All Forms of White Supremacy Racial Justice | Global Justice and Anti-Capitalism | Santa Cruz Indymedia08/15/17 Solidarity Across the Country After Nazis Murder & Attack Anti-Fascists in Charlottesville Front Page | Racial Justice | Global Justice and Anti-Capitalism | Education & Student Activism | San Francisco | South Bay | East Bay | U.S. | Santa Cruz Indymedia
Related Categories: California | East Bay | North Bay / Marin | San Francisco | Santa Cruz Indymedia | U.S. | Racial Justice | Front Page
Publish Your News
Add an Event
browse articles article browse photos photo
browse videos video browse audio audio
Local Newswire
Global | Breaking
California Admission Day and the Compromise of 1850 Khubaka, Michael Harris (1 comment) Sunday Aug 20th 6:44 PM
California Pursues New Health Protections on Chlorpyrifos Charlotte Fadipe Friday Aug 18th 11:45 AM
Outing the Bay Area campaign contributors of KKK fascist David Duke Lynda Carson (28 comments) Thursday Aug 17th 9:57 PM
Air Testing Shows Unsafe Levels of Brain-Harming Pesticide in Kern County Californians for Pesticide Reform Thursday Aug 17th 5:39 PM
ACLU of California Statement: White Supremacist Violence is Not Free Speech ACLU of California (1 comment) Thursday Aug 17th 4:20 PM
167th California Admission Day Celebration ~ African Heritage Month khubaka, michael harris Wednesday Aug 16th 7:36 PM
Court Rules Monterey County's Federal Animal-killing Contract Violates Law via Center for Biological Diversity Wednesday Aug 16th 9:45 AM
Frequently Asked Questions About Indybay Indybay Collective Tuesday Aug 15th 10:49 PM
Strong rent control laws will slow rent hikes & homelessness Lynda Carson (1 comment) Friday Aug 4th 8:55 PM
Our Lives on the Line: Rallies for Healthcare Ourlivesontheline.org (1 comment) Wednesday Jul 26th 8:52 PM
More Local News...
[ × close ]
Global Newswire
Local | Breaking
Senate Bill 649 strikes at the electric grid, with utility workers in the crosshairs Nina Beety Wednesday Aug 16th 6:45 PM
Ban Fracking In San Luis Obispo County Kim Chaffee Tuesday Aug 15th 10:43 PM
Celltowers coming to your window shortly: CA SB.649 N. Beety Thursday Aug 10th 8:45 PM
Insure the Human Right to Health Curt Friday Aug 4th 1:21 AM
The Hubris of Donald Trump Gil Villagran, MSW Friday Jul 28th 4:11 PM
Technology, Automation, Internationalism, Longshore Workers And The Future Of Work Labor Video Project Tuesday Jul 25th 12:55 PM
Lawsuit Launched to Protect Snowy Plovers From Off-road Vehicles at Oceano Dunes Center for Biological Diversity Tuesday Jul 25th 10:22 AM
Negro on California's Corporate Marijuana Rush Eugenio Negro Thursday Jul 20th 4:11 PM
Trump Offshore Oil Leasing Plan Threatens Every U.S. Ocean, Coastline Center for Biological Diversity Saturday Jul 1st 3:50 PM
Release the Bill! Healthcare for All! Healthy California Friday Jun 30th 7:14 PM
More Global News...
[ × close ]
Other/Breaking News
Local | Global
SEIU 1021 Nato Green Doing Damage Control For SEIU? Opposes Single Payer In CA repost Wednesday Jul 12th 4:10 PM
Black Agriculture is helping expand California Apps for Ag to Underserved Communities khubaka, michael harris Saturday May 27th 7:48 AM
African New Year's Day ~ Sacred Summer Solstice Celebration Khubaka, Michael Harris (1 comment) Tuesday May 23rd 2:04 PM
Sen Fenistein Supported by Health Insurers; Opposes Medicare for All Register Peace & Freedom or Green Tuesday May 2nd 8:38 PM
California won its first major battle over `sanctuary cities' WaPo Wednesday Apr 26th 5:42 PM
California bill to eliminate bail system clears first hurdle Katy Murphy, Mercury News (1 comment) Thursday Apr 6th 11:10 AM
Californians Against Fracking Responds to EPA’s Methane Regulation Announcement via Californians Against Fracking Friday Mar 17th 6:01 PM
California Announces Revised Proposed Rules on Agricultural Pesticide Use Near Schools Charlotte Fadipe Thursday Mar 16th 10:11 AM
2017 Black Minds Matter ~ the question is to whom... and why... CBM reprint (1 comment) Thursday Mar 9th 8:59 PM
Chilao School offers free space for Arts, Culture and Environmental Workshops Corina Roberts Wednesday Mar 1st 9:14 AM
Open Newswire...
[ × close ]
feed
© 2000–2017 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code