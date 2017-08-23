Some have suggested that the best way to fight back against all the hate being spread around by the Trump regime, the KKK, neo-Nazis, and white supremacists, is by exposing the supporters of hate and violence, in the good old U.S.A. One place to start exposing the supporters of hate, would be to expose some of the local supporters of David Duke who reside in the Bay Area.David Duke ran for the U.S. Senate during 2016, from Mandeville, Louisiana, and lost. However, Duke had a number of campaign contributors in local cities. According to public records, William H. Hubbel of Walnut Creek gave $500 to Duke’s campaign. Donations also came from Martinez, Hayward, Santa Rosa, and San Francisco.Roger F. Grigsby, owner and founding chef of O'mei Restaurant in Santa Cruz, is another proud supporter of David Duke. Christina Waters, a local food critic who has reviewed O'mei and a contributing editor for Good Times, responded in defense of Grigsby, and accused the article's author of "fascism." Waters wrote, "Not sure who you are or what you hope to gain by ruining some careers — isn’t there enough fascism erupting in this country already, without your adding more?"