|
More
$16.00 donated in past month
IMC Network
|
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Sun Aug 6 2017Class War on the Waterfront
Sun Aug 6 2017ILWU Dockworkers Squeezed by Automation, Abandoned by Democratic Politicians
Retired ILWU Local 10 member and chair of the Transport Workers Solidarity Committee Jack Heyman writes: The ink wasn’t even dry on the West Coast longshore contract when the head of the employers’ group, the Pacific Maritime Association, proposed to the International Longshore and Warehouse Union a three-year extension, making it an eight-year contract. While the number of registered longshore jobs, 14,000, is the about same as in 1952, the volume of cargo passing through the 29 ports has increased 14 times to a record-breaking 350 million revenue tons a year.
Under the current contract, employers have eliminated hundreds of longshore jobs through automation on marine terminals such as the fully automated Long Beach Container Terminal and the semi-automated TraPac freight-forwarding facility in the Port of Los Angeles.
“By the end of an extended contract in 2022, several thousand longshore jobs will be eliminated on an annual basis due to automation,” warned Ed Ferris, president of ILWU Local 10 in San Francisco. With driverless trucks and crane operators in control towers running three cranes simultaneously, the chance of serious and deadly accidents are enormous.
Now maritime employers are pulling out all stops to push through this job-killing contract extension, using both Democratic and Republican politicians, high-powered PR firms and even some union officials.
Read More | Technology, Automation, Internationalism, Longshore Workers And The Future Of Work
See Also: ILWU Local 10 Members Face Hanging Nooses At Port Of Oakland
Related features: Reclaiming King's Legacy in the Age of Trump (2017) | International Workers' Day Marches and Strikes in Northern California (2017) | International Workers' Day for Immigrants Rights, Food Justice, and Against Police Terror (2016) | May Day Includes Labor, Immigrant Rights, Anti-Police-Terror, Anti-Gentrification Actions (2015) | Bay Area BDS Activists Make History at Oakland Port for Third Time in Three Months (2014) | Oakland Does It Again with Successful BDS Blockade at Port (2014) | Longest Blockade of Israeli Ship in History — Zim Lines Ship Forced to Leave Oakland Port (2014) | Occupy Oakland Calls for General Strike & Day of Action to Shut Down Banks, Port, and City (2011) | Rally Defends ILWU's Right to Close Bay Area Ports (2011) | ILWU Sued After Solidarity Work Stoppage Shut Ports on April 4th (2011) | Stop The Wars At Home and Abroad - Bring The Troops Home Now! (2011) | Days of Action Against Police Brutality (2010) | Labor and Community Picket Israeli Zim Line Ship (2010) | 75th Anniversary of "Bloody Thursday" and the San Francisco General Strike (2009) | May Day Revival on Three Fronts: Labor, Immigrant, and Antiwar (2008) | ILWU Shuts Down All West Coast Ports To Protest War (2008) | Community Pickets, Shuts Down War Profiteers SSA at Oakland Port (2007) | National Day of Protest for Immigrant Rights on May 1st (2007) | Anti-War Protests In DC and SF (2007) | Rally to Protest April 7, 2003 Police Attack at Docks (2006) | The Bay Area General Strikes; '34 in SF & '46 in Oakland (2006) | ILWU local 10 Calls for Million Worker March in Washington D.C. (2004) | Remember the Shots! Return to the Docks! (2004) | ILWU Shut Down Port on the One Year Anniversary of the Invasion of Iraq (2004) | Oakland 25 Rally: An Injury to One, Is An Injury to All!! (2004) | Oakland 25 Pretrial Hearing (2004) | Jerry Brown Attacks Labor Leader (2003) | Supporters attend pre-trial hearing of Oakland Port Protesters (2003) | Community Responds to Oakland Police Violence (2003) | Oakland Police Open Fire On Peaceful Protesters And Dock Workers: Mayor Jerry Brown Backs Police Use Of Force (2003) | Port Of Oakland Shut Down: Police Fire Concussion Grenades and Wooden Bullets at Protesters and Dock Workers (2003) | Taft-Hartley Act Invoked to End ILWU Lockout (2002) | Hundreds rally for portworkers as "mediation" drags on (2002) | Stop the Devastation: SF, Oakland, Fresno March Against Endless War (2002) | Locked Out ILWU Portworkers at Picket Lines (2002) | Oakland: Portworkers Rally Against Gov't Strongarming | Port of Oakland Contract: Waterfront Workers Fight Back (2002) | Picket Lines Held in Oakland, Italian Ship Unable to Unload (2001)
08/06/17 ILWU Dockworkers Squeezed by Automation, Abandoned by Democratic Politicians Front Page | Labor & Workers | San Francisco | East Bay | California08/01/17 Evening Noise Demo at Notorious St. Louis Jail Evolves into Two Days of Raucus Protest Front Page | Police State and Prisons | Racial Justice | Labor & Workers | U.S.08/01/17 Trump Budget Cuts to Housing Programs Threaten to Leave Thousands in Bay Area Homeless Front Page | Health, Housing, and Public Services | San Francisco | North Bay / Marin | California | U.S. | Government & Elections07/31/17 Activists Not Waiting for Next Republican Health Care Attack Front Page | Health, Housing, and Public Services | Peninsula | U.S. | Government & Elections07/18/17 Despite Holding Supermajority in Legislature, California Democrats Pass on Single-Payer Front Page | Health, Housing, and Public Services | California | Government & Elections06/30/17 An End to the Last Coastal Sand Mine in the United States Front Page | Environment & Forest Defense | Health, Housing, and Public Services | Government & Elections | Santa Cruz Indymedia06/30/17 Berkeley Mayor and UC Chancellor Agree to End People's Park Front Page | Environment & Forest Defense | Health, Housing, and Public Services | Education & Student Activism | East Bay | California | Government & Elections06/28/17 Police Beat & Arrest Community Members Protesting at Berkeley City Council Meeting Front Page | Police State and Prisons | East Bay | Government & Elections06/26/17 Timeline Documents High Rate of Officer-Involved Killings in Stockton, CA Front Page | Police State and Prisons | Racial Justice | Central Valley06/22/17 NoCARA Highlights the Local Racists Targeting Anti-Fascists Online and in the Courthouse Front Page | Police State and Prisons | Racial Justice | Global Justice and Anti-Capitalism | East Bay | North Bay / Marin06/20/17 Independent Audit Sought to Resolve Secretive Selection Process for Dem Party Chair Front Page | California | Government & ElectionsRelated Categories: California | East Bay | San Francisco | Labor & Workers | Front Page
Strong rent control laws will slow rent hikes & homelessness (1 comment) Friday Aug 4th 8:55 PM
Our Lives on the Line: Rallies for Healthcare (1 comment) Wednesday Jul 26th 8:52 PM
Rallies in the Bay Area and across the nation to save affordable housing (1 comment) Friday Jul 21st 10:13 PM
The Fix Is In: Brown administration approves environmental documents for Delta Tunnels Friday Jul 21st 7:32 PM
ILWU Dockworkers squeezed by automation, abandoned by politicians; 8-Year Contract A Threat (1 comment) Friday Jul 21st 8:04 AM
The Fight For Mexican San Quintin Farm Workers & Driscoll's with Al Rojas At San Francisco (1 comment) Sunday Jul 16th 4:03 PM
Farmworker communities from Monterey Bay Area call on California to ban brain-harming pesticide chlorpyrifos Thursday Jul 13th 10:09 AM
California Scheming: Democrats Betray Single-Payer Again Monday Jul 10th 9:06 PM
Jerry Brown Announces Global Climate Action Summit As He Promotes Fracking, Delta Tunnels Saturday Jul 8th 11:56 AM
Projections against Twitter HQ Monday Jul 3rd 7:04 AMMore Local News...
[ × close ]
Insure the Human Right to Health Friday Aug 4th 1:21 AM
The Hubris of Donald Trump Friday Jul 28th 4:11 PM
Technology, Automation, Internationalism, Longshore Workers And The Future Of Work Tuesday Jul 25th 12:55 PM
Lawsuit Launched to Protect Snowy Plovers From Off-road Vehicles at Oceano Dunes Tuesday Jul 25th 10:22 AM
Negro on California's Corporate Marijuana Rush Thursday Jul 20th 4:11 PM
Trump Offshore Oil Leasing Plan Threatens Every U.S. Ocean, Coastline Saturday Jul 1st 3:50 PM
Release the Bill! Healthcare for All! Friday Jun 30th 7:14 PM
Fire Ecology - a view into the heart of a forest Thursday Jun 29th 4:43 PM
California EPA Becomes First U.S. Agency to Declare That Roundup Causes Cancer Tuesday Jun 27th 11:47 PM
Trump’s NAFTA Renegotiation & Labor And National City Teacher’s Union Defends Families Thursday Jun 8th 9:27 AMMore Global News...
[ × close ]
Celltowers coming to your window shortly: CA SB.649 Thursday Aug 10th 8:45 PM
SEIU 1021 Nato Green Doing Damage Control For SEIU? Opposes Single Payer In CA Wednesday Jul 12th 4:10 PM
Black Agriculture is helping expand California Apps for Ag to Underserved Communities Saturday May 27th 7:48 AM
African New Year's Day ~ Sacred Summer Solstice Celebration (1 comment) Tuesday May 23rd 2:04 PM
Sen Fenistein Supported by Health Insurers; Opposes Medicare for All Tuesday May 2nd 8:38 PM
California won its first major battle over `sanctuary cities' Wednesday Apr 26th 5:42 PM
California bill to eliminate bail system clears first hurdle (1 comment) Thursday Apr 6th 11:10 AM
Californians Against Fracking Responds to EPA’s Methane Regulation Announcement Friday Mar 17th 6:01 PM
California Announces Revised Proposed Rules on Agricultural Pesticide Use Near Schools Thursday Mar 16th 10:11 AM
2017 Black Minds Matter ~ the question is to whom... and why... (1 comment) Thursday Mar 9th 8:59 PMOpen Newswire...
[ × close ]